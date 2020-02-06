advertisement

Douglas, a prolific producer and actor, was known for ending the Hollywood blacklist and for his philanthropy.

The legendary actor and producer Kirk Douglas died on Wednesday at the age of 103. The actor, who became famous for appearances in films such as “Champion” and won an Oscar nomination in 1949, was one of the last living characters in Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Douglas’ son, actor Michael Douglas, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon that his father had died. Kirk Douglas is survived by his 65-year-old wife Anne Buydens and the children, producers Joel and Peter Douglas.

“For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us “, Michael Douglas wrote.

Kirk Douglas was a leading man in the 1950s with films like “Paths of Glory” and “Spartacus”, two of Stanley Kubrick’s earliest films that Douglas produced under his banner “Bryna Productions”. He is credited with having helped end the Hollywood blacklist that accuses industry creatives of having communist sympathies when he awarded Hollywood Ten member and Spartacus screenwriter Dalton Trumbo an award for the film on screen awarded. Previously, the screenwriter was forced to work under pseudonyms.

When Douglas thought about his six decades in Hollywood in an interview with The Jewish Chronicle in 2012, he said it was the achievement he was “most proud of”.

“When the film was finished, I felt terrible not to honor it,” he said. “It was so wrong. I tortured myself. People said, “Kirk, if you use his real name, you will never work in this city again.” But 50 years ago I was very stubborn. In the end, I did it. I used his name on the screen. I was scared to death, but insisted. “

The actor received three nominations for the Best Actor Academy Award. The first was in 1949 for “Champion”, Mark Robsons Noir, in which Douglas acted as a boxer who stole the scene and did everything to win. In 1952 he nodded for “The Bad and the Beautiful”, Vincent Minnelli’s drama about a sneaky film producer starring Douglas. Another collaboration with Minnelli, 1956 “Lust for Life”, brought Douglas a nomination for his role as Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh.

Douglas’ first film saw him starring alongside Barbara Stanwyck in Lewis Milestone’s “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers.” He eventually switched to hard roles and became known for his intense, masculine role on the screen, for example when he played the Harpunier Ned Land in Disney’s adaptation of “20,000 miles under the sea” staged by Richard Fleischer and as an explosive defender in the “city” without pity ”from 1961 and as leader of the slave revolt in“ Spartacus ”.

Douglas, whose early career included theater work, returned to the stage in 1963 after buying the rights to Ken Kesey’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”. Over the next ten years he tried to turn the novel into a film to no avail. Michael Douglas was able to do this in 1974.

In the following decades he turned to production and directing. He played and directed Westerns “Peg Leg, Musket and Saber” and “Posse” in the 1970s.

Douglas’ public appearances increased after suffering a severe stroke in 1996 that severely affected his ability to speak.

This year he was awarded an honorary Oscar for his five decades of creative and moral influence in the film industry. Steven Spielberg presented him with the award in which he called “The Bad and the Beautiful” one of the best films about films that were ever made. Spielberg published the following statement on Wednesday:

“Kirk maintained his charisma as a movie star until the end of his wonderful life and I am honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years. I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage – even beyond this breathtaking work – enough to inspire me for the rest of me. “

In recent years, Douglas has written books, including the 2014 Life Could Be Verse poem, and blogged for HuffPost. His articles for the website included a retrospective of the favorite of the 90 films he worked on.

Among them are “lust for life,” which he said he never wanted to play again as an artist (“I was so engrossed in his tortured life that it was difficult to retreat. I looked like in makeup he and he had been mine Sometimes I grabbed my ear with my hand to make sure it was still there. “) and included” 20,000 miles under the sea “, Walt Disney’s first live-action film the song “A Whale of a Story” that Douglas wrote became a song he sang with his children.

Douglas was close to Michael Douglas’ wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, whom he advised professionally. The Trio FaceTimed met every other night at 9:15 p.m. until his last years.

A representative from Michael Douglas said that at this point in time he had no further statements beyond the Instagram post.

