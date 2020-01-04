advertisement

Brad Pitt has since separated from Angelina Jolie, but especially in recent months, Jennifer Aniston has been the next owner of Heart Actor. The fans hope that the former couple will give love another chance, and it looks like Hollywood is helping with this task.

Sources close to the Golden Globe organization have told the Daily Mail that Pitt and Aniston will be sitting nearby at the gala next Sunday.

The actors were married from 2000 to 2005 and shortly after the divorce, Pitt published the romance with Angelina Jolie – from which she separated in 2016.

In the past few months, several sources have found Brad Pitt and Jennifer getting closer, but it has not yet been confirmed whether love is in the air again.

