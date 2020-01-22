advertisement

California’s democratic lawmakers often complain about the tax breaks billionaires receive, while GOP lawmakers like to criticize Hollywood-style liberal policies. However, both groups supported tax breaks for Hollywood’s film moguls to maintain television and film production in California.

It’s not just hypocritical, it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money. California film and television tax credit has grown to $ 330 million since it was introduced in 2009. That’s not a lot of money in terms of California spending, but the credit sends the wrong signal: companies with political influence receive special offers, and others face a high tax burden.

The California Film Commission recently claimed $ 8.4 billion in economic and employment benefits from the credits. It refers to “27 new television series, 18 pilots, one mini series, two films a week, 58 recurring television series, 16 published television series, 37 non-independent films and 30 independent films” since Jerry Brown has agreed to the second phase of the loans four years.

That sounds like a good price-performance ratio. But, as CalMatters said last week, the Commission’s data is “just an overview of the expenses associated with each production that has a certain credit.” Sure, most film companies like to accept a tax credit, but that doesn’t mean that they would not do this. I don’t make the films in California anyway. In addition, most movie studios are located in Southern California, and it is usually inexpensive to film nearby.

The commission, the news report added, also examined non-tax-exempt productions and found that most of the productions were ultimately produced in other states. However, there is no way to tell whether the lack of a tax credit was the real reason for the filming of companies – and the Commission has a legitimate interest in the success of the program.

In contrast, CalMatters referred to an academic analysis of the cost and benefit of the loan by Professor Michael Thom of the University of Southern California. “The results show that the tax credit has had no significant impact on changes in three professions in the film industry,” he said. “Employment was not affected by competing incentives either.”

His conclusion agrees with our view that the California legislature should quickly abolish the state film tax credit. Whether the tax breaks lead to more California film production or not is not our primary concern. The real question is whether the government should offer selected groups special, targeted benefits, regardless of whether they are in show business or manufacturing.

California should definitely lower the overall tax burden on businesses, but such breaks should be granted at all levels and not on an ad hoc basis. Thom added, “Movies can be called the flagship of California’s industry, but … the state also has flagship problems.”

Proponents argue that other states are luring California film production elsewhere, which is sometimes true. But the best way to fight bad strategies is to use good ones, not to beat what other countries offer. California needs to create a better business climate for everyone to stop film production – and all sorts of other companies – from escaping to other states.

