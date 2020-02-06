advertisement

His son Michael confirmed the message.

Kirk Douglas, one of the last superstars of Hollywood’s golden cinema age, died at the age of 103.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of film, who lived through his golden years of humanitarian aid, whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in was a standard for all of us, according to which we should strive.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet,” wrote son Michael Douglas on his Instagram account ,

advertisement

The actor, producer, and director became famous in the late 1940s and has appeared on screen in over 80 films over a six-decade career.

During his career, he was nominated three times for Best Actor by the Academy of Arts and Sciences (1949), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and Lust for Life (1956). Douglas received an Honorary Oscar in 1996, a few months after suffering a severe stroke.

Douglas, born in 1916 as Issur Danielovitch to Jewish-Russian immigrants in New York, began his career as a stage actor before serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He completed his film studies in 1946 and became a star for his portrayal of a boxer with double crossing and female charisma in the 1949 champion. However, it is questionable whether his appearance in Spartacus is the role for which he is best known.

“Kirk maintained his charisma as a movie star until the end of his wonderful life and I am honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years. I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice as well as his wisdom and courage – even beyond such breathtaking work – are enough to get me excited about the rest of me, “said Steven Spielberg in a statement.

Douglas is survived by his wife, three sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

,

advertisement