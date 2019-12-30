advertisement

IndieWire gives a first glimpse of what this picture will look like over the next two years as Hollywood is under the greatest pressure to diversify the director’s chair.

2018 was a turning point for diversity in Hollywood. Top-class studio films directed by filmmakers who deal with color have made history: Ava DuVernay was the first black woman to make a film that grossed over $ 100 million with “A Wrinkle in Time”. “Crazy Rich Asians” was a huge hit that grossed over $ 238 million worldwide, making it the most successful romantic comedy in ten years. and “Black Panther,” the most expensive Marvel movie led by a black superhero and grossed over $ 1.3 billion worldwide.

However, 2019 delivered less promising results. According to IndieWire’s own research, the number of color film directors among the 100 best films in 2019 fell from 26 percent in 2018 to 18 percent in 2019. White men still make up over 80 percent of film directors at studio level. even though they only make up a third of the US population. According to a January 2019 report by the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, 96 percent of the 1,200 films made in the past decade have been made by men.

This is an alarming number that ultimately reflects the lack of diversity that still exists among leadership positions in Hollywood studios. In a May 2019 Variety evaluation by top executives in major studios and talent agencies, the publication found that decision-makers in the country’s most powerful media organizations are still predominantly white men. Needless to say, these institutions must strive to shape their core positions so that they reflect diversity within the country.

And an industry that is under tremendous pressure means that studio production will continue to be scrutinized over the next few years.

Kyle Kaplan; © 2019 CTMG, Inc.

Looking ahead, IndieWire has taken an early snapshot of racial and ethnic diversity at the studio level that spans the next two years. At the moment, this picture does not indicate a significant improvement compared to 2019. About 35 out of around 165 studio films to be released in 2020 and 2021 will be directed by color filmmakers.

Of course, both numbers could change as the studios postpone their release dates, pick up festival premieres, announce and speed up new projects, replace directors, and so on. However, changes are unlikely to have a drastic impact on current figures.

It is also worth noting that there are several untitled projects that have been dated but are still a mystery since the studios behind them have kept the details of each one (especially crew and cast) secret. It is therefore possible for some of the projects to be assigned to the color directors without a title. However, given the lack of information at this point in time, these projects were not considered for this snapshot.

Some notable points:

Of the 35 films listed, only eight or less than 23 percent are made by women. The gap between directors of men and women remains, even among color filmmakers. (IndieWire will take a closer look at upcoming films with directors later this week.)

Universal is again the leader in the field and has nine films in the biennium that were made by filmmakers of the color. It continues to assert itself as a studio that is “friendly” to the color directors. Warner Bros. is not far behind at seven.

Meanwhile, Disney, which was entirely absent from the 2019 list, has four titles for 2020 and 2021. Certainly an improvement, but for the most dominant studio today, the first in history worldwide to exceed $ 10 billion in gross revenue, there are Room for improvement.

Finally, the majority of films on the list also include colored people, which continues a trend highlighted in the USC Annenberg annual report. This tendency to hire color directors, especially for films with color contacts, can limit the frequency of the work of these filmmakers.

The list of follows 35 Studio films directed by filmmakers, the release of which is planned for 2020 and 2021.

Disney

“Soul”, directed by Kemp Powers, is scheduled for release on June 19, 2020

Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals” is scheduled for release on November 6, 2020

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” by Destin Daniel Cretton is scheduled for release on February 12, 2021

“Thor: Love and Thunder” by Taika Waititi is scheduled for release on November 5, 2021

Lions gate

Aneesh Chaganty’s “Run” is scheduled for release on January 24, 2020

“Antebellum” with Gerard Bush is scheduled for release on April 24, 2020

Deon Taylor’s “Fatale” is scheduled for release on October 9, 2020

MGM

“No Time to Die” by Cary Fukunaga is scheduled for release on April 8, 2020

Kitao Sakurai’s “Bad Trip” is scheduled for release on April 24, 2020

“Legal Blonde 3” by Jamie Suk is scheduled for release on May 8, 2020

Liesl Tommy’s “Respekt” is scheduled for release on October 9, 2020

Paramount Pictures

Paramount

Miguel Arteta’s “Like a Boss” is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020

Antoine Fuqua’s “Infinite” is scheduled for release on August 7, 2020

Mark Tonderai’s “Spell” is scheduled for release on August 28, 2020

“Body Cam” by Malik Vitthal, TBD 2020/2021

Sony

“Bad Boys for Life” (Columbia), directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, is slated for release on January 17, 2020

“Charm City Kings” by Angel Manuel Soto is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020

Kevin Rodney Sullivan’s “Rise” is slated for release on April 10, 2020

“Morbius” by Daniel Espinosa is scheduled for release on July 31, 2020

Universal

Stella Meghie’s “The Photograph” is scheduled for release on February 14, 2020

“Covers” by Nisha Ganatra is scheduled for release on May 8, 2020

Justin Lin’s “Fast & Furious 9” is scheduled for release on May 22, 2020

“Candyman” by Nia DaCosta is scheduled for release on June 12, 2020

“Untitled” Purge “Sequel, directed by Everardo Gout, is slated for release on July 10, 2020

“Praise This” by Tina Gordon is scheduled for release on September 25, 2020

Miguel Sapochnik’s “BIOS” is scheduled for release on October 2, 2020

“Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Universal Project” by M. Night Shyamalan is scheduled for release on February 26, 2021

Justin Lin’s “Fast & Furious 10” is scheduled for release on April 2, 2021

Warner Bros.

Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Just Mercy” is scheduled for release on January 17, 2020 (Wide)

Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey is slated for release on February 7, 2020

Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights” is scheduled for release on June 26, 2020

“Malignant” by James Wan is scheduled for release on August 14, 2020

The “Fred Hampton project without title” staged by Shaka King is scheduled to be released on August 21, 2020

Tim Story’s “Tom and Jerry” is scheduled for release on December 23, 2020

“Space Jam 2” by Malcolm D. Lee is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021

