advertisement

What do Ronald Reagan, Frank Sinatra, Denzel Washington, Bob Iger, Cary Grant and Michelle Pfeiffer have in common? They all lived in houses designed by a man who finally had his time about 40 years after his death.

“Hollywood’s Architect,” a new documentary by Royal Kennedy Rodgers and Kathy McCampbell Vance that airs this month on PBS channels, tells the life and work of Paul R. Williams, the African-American architect behind more than 3,000 famous houses and websites, especially in Los Angeles. A house in Holmby Hills, formerly owned by Reagan and Jane Wyman, was recently launched for $ 7 million. (Williams’ construction in 1938 cost just over $ 12,000.) Williams was known for mastering the modernist California look of Spanish colonial times, with gorgeous entrances and spiral staircases that made almost everyone feel like a star. Sinatra proudly gave Edward R. Murrow a tour of his Williams home in an episode of “person to person”.

In addition to all of the apartments, parts of the Los Angeles airport, the Hollywood meeting point in Chasen and the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel were designed by the formerly underrated architect. (This is his handwritten “Beverly Hills Hotel” on the iconic sign.) Jimmy Fallon and Russell Crowe are, among others, those who still love certain public spaces designed by Williams there. Danny Thomas became a close friend of Williams and, as his daughter Marlo says in the Doc, hired him to St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis. Williams has not asked for or accepted money for work.

advertisement

Also read: ‘2020 Oscar Shorts: Documentary’ Film review: Traditionally intensive category has a slightly lighter touch this year

His life story (1894-1980) is the stuff films are made of. He was orphaned at the age of four, grew up in a foster family, and eventually moved to the USC technical department. Even after he was successful, the color of his skin meant that he could not always get exactly where he had helped. When he expressed interest in this area, he was told by more than one professional: “There is no Negro architect.” He even learned to draw upside down to sketch for customers while sitting opposite them. for the benefit of those who might not have felt comfortable with a man full of color. “It was groundbreaking and groundbreaking,” said Quincy Jones, who is interviewed in the documentary and was only seen in a standing room at Raleigh Studios this week.

Helene Pollock, now 101 years old and living in Montecito, lived in three houses designed by Williams: The first in Beverly Hills in the 1930s when her parents commissioned the then unknown architect to build it. “I’m so proud of her when I think about it now,” says Pollock, “especially because my father was a Republican and that meant everything.” Pollock) she bought a Williams house on Mapleton Drive in Beverly Hills from Joseph Mankiewicz. “At that point, I knew who Paul Williams was,” she says. “And yes, it meant something.” Mankiewicz’s grandnephew, NBC reporter Josh, said, “Joe was a great liberal committed to integration. So it makes sense that he’d befriended Williams.”

Royal Kennedy Rodgers, a former ABC News reporter, has been persistently working on this project for more than a decade. There was money to be collected, interviewing Williams fans and supporters, as well as current and former homeowners such as producer Steve Tisch, Denzel Washington’s wife Pauletta (Washington had played basketball years ago in Williams-designed YMCA), Willow Bay, and her husband Disney boss Bob iger. And there was a host to be found. (Courtney B. Vance does the honor) “I was convinced that this story could only have happened in the early days of Hollywood,” says Kennedy, “because it is a no-rules process that allows everything and the type of Constantly reinventing the place. ” As Williams ‘granddaughter, Karen Hudson said to me:’ Paul Williams and L.A. grew up together. ‘

Even many in the field admit that they were late to understand the weight, quantity, and beauty of William’s work. The current dean of the USC School of Architecture says: “I didn’t know him well before I came to the USC, Milton S.F. Curry. “But I’ve learned of his incredible legacy ever since. It was so versatile that it did everything from houses of all kinds to churches, town houses and social housing. He took care of community, culture and crafts. “So far, there are no wings, rooms, or plaques on the campus that bear William’s name.

Nationally, Williams was the posthumous recipient of the 2017 gold medal from the American Institute of Architects. William Bates, the former president of this organization, is incredibly grateful for the late recognition of Williams and believes the documentary will continue the momentum. “I hope it inspires a new and more diverse generation of future architects,” says Bates. “Our representation within the profession is less than 2%. Obviously, it has to represent the society it serves if it is to be relevant. William’s story is one of creative perseverance, professional talent, and personal determination. “

Better late than never.

“Hollywood Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story” will air on Thursday evening at 8 p.m.

Kirk Douglas ’10 most memorable films, from “Spartacus” to “The Man from the Snowy River” (Photos)

The actor legend (and Michael Douglas’ father) died on Wednesday at the age of 103. Here’s a look back at his biggest roles in Hollywood.

Master (1949)

Douglas earned his first Oscar nomination for playing dogged boxer Midge Kelly in a black and white drama written by Carl Foreman (“High Noon”). Getty Images

Ace in the Hole (1950)

In one of Billy Wilder’s most cynical dramas, Douglas plays an unscrupulous journalist who takes advantage of a mining disaster – even sabotaging rescue efforts – to prolong the media hype.

Evil and the Beautiful (1951)

He earned his second Oscar nomination with another Cad – this time it is said to be based on a power-obsessed Hollywood producer David O. Selznick.

Lust for Life (1956)

Moving away from his cynical film roles, Douglas expressed his sympathy for the portrayal of the tortured artist Vincent Van Gogh in Vincente Minnelli’s biography – and the actor received his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Gunfight in the O.K. Corral (1957)

Douglas plays Doc Holliday with Burt Lancaster’s lawyer Wyatt Earp in John Sturges’ classic western about the famous shootout in Tombstone, Arizona.

Ways of Glory (1957)

Douglas, who again plays against Guy in Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war film, is brimming with decency as a French colonel in World War I who fights against an unfair war trial by his men.

Spartacus (1960)

Douglas had a career as a rebellious Roman slave in this historical drama, whose revolt on the screen had a real parallel. The actor also produced the blockbuster film, and his very public attitude by screenwriter Dalton Trumbo helped break Hollywood’s black list of communists.

The Brave Are Lonely (1962)

Douglas counted this Dalton Trumbo Western as his personal favorite and gave a memorable performance as a New Mexico cowboy who was more of a drifter than a guy rooted in the country.

Seven days in May (1964)

In John Frankenheimer’s political thriller, Douglas plays a longtime military officer who is suspected that his nuclear boss, Burt Lancaster, is planning to overthrow the president.

The Snowy River Man (1982)

Douglas plays twin brothers – a one-legged gold prospector and a wealthy rancher – in George Miller’s coming-of-age drama about a ranch hand in 1880s Australia.

Previous slide

Next slide

The actor legend (and Michael Douglas’ father) died on Wednesday at the age of 103

The actor legend (and Michael Douglas’ father) died on Wednesday at the age of 103. Here’s a look back at his biggest roles in Hollywood.

advertisement