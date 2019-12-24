advertisement

Jrue Holiday scored 21 points as the New Orleans Pelicans ‘visitors ended the Portland Trail Blazers’ four-game winning streak with a 102-94 win Monday night.

Brandon Ingram added 19 points and 11 rebounds, JJ Redick scored 16 points, Derrick Favors had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and E’Twaun Moore came out of the bench to score 13 as the Pelicans only won for the second time in 16 games.

Carmelo Anthony, coming back from missing a game due to a knee contusion, scored 23 points to lead the Blazers. CJ McCollum added 20 points, Damian Lillard had 18 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 16 rebounds, his 15th in double-doubles.

The Pelicans ‘bench surpassed the Blazers’ bench 27-19, and the Blazers made only 4 of 29 3-pointers.

Portland were led by two in the first half, and the score was tied four times in the third quarter before New Orleans got ready.

Moore scored five points as the Pelicans opened a seven-point lead before Anthony made two free throws to pull the Blazers within 82-77 at the end of the third quarter.

Portland got within a point early in the fourth quarter before Moore and Holiday made three points in a row to give New Orleans a 95-88 lead.

The Pelicans kept the Blazers at bay and increased the lead to 101-91 when Moore fed Kenrich Williams for a dunk with 3:36 left.

New Orleans’ defense and Portland’s poor shot continued as the Pelicans retained control by outscoring the Blazers 20-17 in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans improved to 2-1 on a four-match road trip that ends in Denver on Christmas night. The Pelicans have held two of their last three opponents to less than 100 points.

Ingram scored 12 points, Lillard scored 10 and Anthony scored nine after completing a 3-pointer with a strong shot, as the first quarter ended in a 31-all tie.

The score was tied again at 35 before Portland went into the 11-2 contest. The break scored five points as New Orleans closed within 56-54 at halftime.

