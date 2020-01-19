advertisement

A woman boarded an airplane at East Midlands Airport before realizing that she had left her husband behind.

The man was among many “objects” recorded as having been left by vacationers at the airport terminal last year.

With the frequency of people passing by, there are bound to be things left in the process.

But an airport spokesperson said the husband was one of the most unusual cases.

When the plane began to take off, the woman alerted the flight attendants that her husband was, to his surprise, still at the airport.

East Midlands Airport

(Image: Nottingham Post)

The aircraft then returned to her stand and allowed her husband to board.

East Midlands Airport revealed that a number of other bizarre items were left during 2019, including:

* A rolling pin

* An air conditioner

* A rotary sprinkler

* Blood sugar machine

* Fishing license

* Angel lantern with rotating glitter function

* Zimmer frame

* Drills and key kit, including a Bosch children’s drill

During Christmas and New Years alone, more than 65,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport.

.

