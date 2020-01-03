advertisement

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson agreed to a four-year, $ 58.4 million contract, making him the highest paid NFL player on average yearly in the position.

The deal with Pro Bowl defensive back averages $ 14.6 million a year.

Jackson’s agents announced the deal Friday. It includes $ 33 million in total guarantees with a full $ 22 million guarantee. He had a year left on his rookie contract.

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano has compared Jackson to Ed Reed Hall of Fame. Pagano coach Reed with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bears drafted Jackson from Alabama in 2017, and he signed a four-year, $ 3.066 million deal as the 112th overall pick.

He has 10 career interceptions and three touchdowns with the Bears.

He was named to his second straight Pro Bowl this season and was the first All-Pro team in 2018.

