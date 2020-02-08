advertisement

Holden has had major problems in the past few years when car sales have dropped off a cliff. Nevertheless, the Colorado ute continues to glow.

Last year we bought three times as many Colorados as Commodores (imagine that a decade ago) and last year Holden ute secured a respectable fourth place in the competitive 4WD ute market.

As a reliable work and off-road vehicle, it has earned its stripes. How can the striking Z71 version, revised last year, be used as a family car?

media_cameraThe Colorado is by far Holden’s most popular model.

First impressions

Jules: You had me at Orange Truck.

Iain: Orange truck with black wheels and black stickers. This is the modern Australian General Lee.

Jules: Can it make sweet jumps while escaping the police?

Iain: Probably. I tested a Colorado in the field and it has solid mud plugs. However, this Z71 version is a very urban poser.

Jules: I understand that. Of all the utes tested, this looks the most convincing. Aggressive styling and I love the contrast color and the bold style.

media_cameraThe Colorado can handle a decent load.

Iain: Without getting an HSV version, this is the fanciest Colorado you can buy. With an automatic transmission and currently seven years of free maintenance, it’s $ 57,490.

Jules: Seems the same for the course. What are his rivals?

I ain: Ford Ranger Wildtrak, Nissan Navara

N-Trek, Mitsubishi Triton GLS Premium, Toyota HiLux Rogue … the list goes on.

Jules: What extras does the Z71 range topper come with?

I ain: Lots of black body parts, including chunky fender flares, sports bars and side rails, softly falling tailgate, integrated bumper bar, collapsible soft tonneau cover, sprayable tub lining and improved underbody protection.

media_cameraThe Colorado misses out on some of the mod cons that are standard with rivals.

The living room

J ules: It’s a bit simpler inside.

Iain: The Colorado shows its age here. It’s a pretty functional design, but you get an 8-inch screen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, sat nav, and electrically heated leather seats.

Jules: The leather isn’t exactly plush, the buttons feel chunky and the infotainment is old.

Iain: It’s still a work truck and not a family SUV. Look, you have carpet in the door pockets. It’s chic.

Jules: However, you do not receive a normal, modern kit such as keyless entry or start at the push of a button. I don’t want to turn an ignition key for $ 57,000.

Iain: Oh humanity. But you’re right, I would skip the seat heating in favor of a steering wheel that adapts to the range – I couldn’t find a really comfortable driving position.

media_cameraThe Colorado Z71 is composed on the open road.

The way to work

Jules: It has a grunt, but is loud when you put it on the floor.

Iain: Similar to all diesel utes. The 2.8 liter engine of the Z71 doesn’t have more power than normal Colorados, but I think its 147 kW is sufficient.

Jules: I was surprised at how relaxed it was on the highway. It was a good cruise, there was really good visibility and it didn’t feel too big. The size usually takes me away from the double cabin.

Iain: Holden is always good at setting up his products, and the Colorado can handle such a big lump. It is easier to drive over bumps than the segment that Toyota HiLux leads, but the transmission is sometimes a bit too eager and noisy downshifting.

Jules: I know it’s mostly you guys buying big pounds, but a word of warning to the ladies. In hot weather, when you wear a skirt, it is not easy to climb elegantly on the front seats.

media_cameraThe Colorado is more than practical off-road.

Shopping

Jules: Utes are terrible for shopping. Groceries roll around in the tray and are so cumbersome that you have to park far away from the supermarket doors.

Iain: True. The weekly shop has to take a back seat, which is not particularly good for children on board.

Jules: The soft drop tailgate is a bonus and in my opinion a fully electric one isn’t too far away.

media_cameraThe Colorado has a lot of space at the front and back.

Sunday’s race

Iain: Double cabins are endangered family vehicles – they are expensive, they drive and drive much worse than cars and it is difficult to park and maneuver. But if they are used as intended, they are brilliant.

Jules: How to move two tons of firewood?

Iain: I agree. We needed a couple of trips, but the Colorado was a brilliant lumberjack. We put down a tarpaulin, but the tub lining was impressively undamaged.

Jules: It drives much sweeter with all the weight in the back.

Iain: Yes. Utes with empty containers are the worst, but it seems that 95 percent of the owners are driving them unloaded. The payload on this is 987 kg … almost a real one-ton truck.

Jules: With a reach of 3500 kg and a trailer load of 3500 kg, it lives up to the lifestyle.

Iain: A limited slip differential is missing at the rear, which will deter serious adventurers.

media_cameraThe Colorado is a solid all-rounder, but it lacks some key ingredients.

The family

Jules: Which child doesn’t like a bright orange truck? Our two had a lot of space on the back, but no vents or USB ports, so it’s not particularly family-friendly.

Iain: In terms of safety, there is a reversing camera, a forward collision alarm and a lane departure warning. The cheaper Mitsubishi Triton GLS with autonomous emergency braking and blind spot monitoring is far better for family users.

Jules: The handy tub lining held the children’s school bags in place. In most cases, they annoyingly slip out of reach. Plus the canopy locks in the right place for decent security.

Iain: We returned 8.7 l / 100 km, significantly more economical than some of the competitors we tested.

The judgment

Jules: The Colorado drives more like a large SUV than a truck and stands out from the rest. Throw in the orange paint and how good it is to carry things around, and I’ve warmed up to the Z71. But could I live with you every day? Sorry, not as a family car.

Iain: I have a soft spot for Colorado. The Z71 looks good and is a great work and lifestyle vehicle, but safety and luxury equipment isn’t enough for $ 57,000. I would buy a $ 50,000 car or off-road vehicle for daily use and rent an off-road vehicle for the few times that I have to drag or drive a bush.

Holden Colorado Z71 crew cabin 4×4 vitals

Price: $ 57,490 for a car ride

Warranty / maintenance: 5 years / unlimited kilometers, free maintenance for 7 years / 84,000 kilometers

Engine: 2.8-liter 4-cylinder turbodiesel, 147 kW / 500 Nm

Safety: 5 stars, 7 airbags, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera

Thirst: 8.7 l / 100 km

Scania: Full size

Tow away: 3500kg

Originally released as Tested: Holdens Toyota HiLux Fighter

