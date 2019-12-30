advertisement

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic – Joel Hofer made 18 saves to earn his first international start at any level after Canada beat Germany 4-1 in the World Junior Hockey Championship on Monday.

Nolan Foote, Liam Foudy and Ty Dellandrea each had a goal and an assist, while Calen Addison also scored for the Canadians, who were coming off a stunning 6-0 loss to Russia on Saturday. Jared McIsaac added two assists.

“I was pretty nervous,” Hofer said. “There was a lot of pressure after the last game. It was pretty embarrassing for us, but as a group we pulled out.”

Yannik Valenti broke Hofer’s closing bid with 67 seconds left in regulation of a 5-on-3 power play for Germany. Hendrik Hane made 22 stops to take the loss.

Canada now stand with two wins and one loss through three games in the under-20 event, and can guarantee first place in Group B by beating the Czech Republic on New Year’s Eve in the round-robin final for both teams.

The medal round begins on Thursday.

The Canadians were minus two-thirds of their top line against Germany after Alexis Lafreniere, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL draft, suffered a knee injury in that derailment at the hands of Russia – the nation’s most missed loss. on the 44-year History tour.

Joe Veleno, meanwhile, served a one-game suspension for a head-on incident the same night to leave his team with just 11 up front.

The good news for Canada is Lafreniere, the reigning Hockey League Royal Player of the Year, has not been ruled out of the tournament after an MRI revealed no damaged structures. He watched Monday’s game from the stand with Veleno and third-row goalkeeper Olivier Rodrigue.

After beating the United States 6-4 on Boxing Day and then having their doors blown up by Russia – the toughest two-match stretch of the program to open the World Juniors since 1980 – Canadians had a number chances are before Foote finally penetrated.

The son of two-time Stanley Cup champion and 2002 Olympic gold medalist Adam Foote covered his second of the world juniors at 11:50 from the nest after Kevin Bahl’s initial blast from the point was blocked. The opener allowed Canada to breathe a little easier and came minutes after Bowen Byram fired a shot from the crossbar in a powerful play.

Foote was a first-round pick from Tampa Bay in the draft last June. His older brother Cal won gold for Canada at the 2018 event in Buffalo.

Germany, which fell 6-3 to the US in its opening before upset the Czechs 4-3 on Saturday for its first tournament victory since December 2013, took a powerful game later in the period, but Hofer was there to deny a unit this was a top 5 tournament for 11 on monday.

In addition, the Germans were not offered as much as Canada bound them deep in their area for long stretches with a premature cycle of foretelling and grinding.

Hofer, who started after a 20-stop performance against the Russians after Nico Daws pulled out 4-0, made a good save for Valenti during another German advantage in the second before denying Dominik Bokk and more after stealing John- Jason Peterka with his glove on a way out after breaking McIsaac’s stick.

“He stood tall for us,” said Canadian Chief Executive Dale Hunter. “That was an essential part of the game.”

READ MORE: Canada beats 6-0 by Russia, losing Lafrenière star to injury in world juniors

Foudy doubled his team’s highlights later when the seas split into the offensive zone and he fired at Hane at 12:24. A 2018 first-round pick by Columbus, Foudy is the son of France Gareau, who won silver for Canada at the 1984 Olympics in the women’s 4 × 100m relay.

Addison, a Pittsburgh prospect, then shot a photo in a 5-on-3 power play just 1:37 later to make it 3-0.

Selected in the fourth round by St. Louis in 2018, Hofer has lit up with Portland in the Western Hockey League this season, with a 20-4-2 record to go along with a 1.81 goals-against average and a 0.937 save percentage.

The 19-year-old from Winnipeg wasn’t actually on Canada’s hockey radar until the fall, but made his case to stay on the world’s newest wrinkles, despite the occasional Valenti being a two-man advantage. .

Dellandrea froze it in an empty net with 9.2 seconds remaining.

Hunter blended his lines – out of necessity with Lafreniere and Veleno out, but also to get a spark after the performance against Russia, with the biggest move being Connor McMichael sliding into the pre-6 group ahead along with Foote and Barrett Hayton.

Canada is now 14-0 in the world juniors against Germany since the latter’s reunification in 1990.

The Germans do not have a deep pool of talent, but possess top-notch skills in Moritz Seider (choice No. 6 from Detroit in 2019) and Bokk (Carolina), as well as Peterka, Tim Stutzle and Lukas Reichel, who are all suitable for the 2020 draft.

