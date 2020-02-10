advertisement

The Indian men’s hockey team teen, Vivek Sagar Prasad, was named the winner of the FIH men’s star of the year 2019 by the International Hockey Federation on Monday.

The 19-year-old prevailed against Argentinean Maico Casella and Blake Govers from Australia after receiving 34.5 percent of the vote, including National Associations, Media and Fans.

Vivek, who made his international debut at the Four Nations Invitational Tournament in New Zealand in January 2018, was the second youngest player to represent India at 17. So far, he has won 58 caps for the national team and was captain of the Indian Hockey5s team at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, where it won the silver medal.

advertisement

READ |

Hockey Pro League: Harmanpreet error gives Belgium a 3-2 win over India

In 2019 Vivek appeared in all 24 games in India and scored six goals in all tournaments. He was the best young player of the tournament at the FIH men’s series finale in June, when India was one step away from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In November Vivek won the 7-1 second leg against Russia in the Olympic qualification in India when the men in blue qualified for the Olympic Games with a total score of 11-3.

Vivek also scored India’s first goal in Sunday’s 3-2 win against world champion Belgium in the FIH Pro League second leg in Bhubaneswar.

The Indian captain of the men’s team, Manpreet Singh, is fighting with five other international stars for the award for best player of the year. This will be announced on Thursday.

-Lalremsiami chosen as the climber of the year for women-

Lalremsiami, the striker of the Indian women’s team, was named FIH women’s climber of the year in 2019 and won the prize ahead of Argentinean Julieta Jankunas and Frederique Matla from the Netherlands, who finished second and third respectively.

For the first time, she stepped into the spotlight at the 2018 Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup. Since then, the 19-year-old has been a central figure in the rise of the Eves when she consolidated her place in the top 10.

She has been the top scorer twice in her short senior career – in a series of tests against Korea in 2017 and Spain in 2019.

At the Ready Steady Tokyo event, which took place in August 2019, Lalremsiami scored the winning goal in the final against Japan. During the course of this event, India attracted Australia, which was ranked second in the world, and its Asian rival China.

However, the two events that really made India and Lalremsiami a success were the competitions that helped secure qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the final of the FIH series in Hiroshima, India prevailed against eight other teams that longed for a place in the Olympic qualification. India kept its nerve and sealed first place and prevailed against the USA with a double. Tragic for Lalremsiami, her father died during this event, but the young athlete continued to play despite her grief. Later she said: “I wanted to make my father proud. I wanted to stay, play, and make sure India qualified. “

advertisement