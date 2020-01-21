advertisement

After missing last year’s inaugural tournament, the Indian men’s hockey team will open its campaign in the FIH Pro League against the Netherlands in January next year. And Rupinder, who returned to the national team at the Olympic qualifiers in Bhubaneswar last week, said the Premier League would give India a fair idea of ​​their strengths and weaknesses ahead of the 2020 Olympics.

“The FIH Pro League was a great success in its first release, and we are all excited to be part of it next year. These matches will be a great test for us, especially playing against the best teams from around the world. In the next eight months we will be welcomed, and we will host very strong teams, ”he said.

“Our goal was to win the right to the Olympics, and now that we have secured our place, now is the time to get everything ready for the Olympics. We have nine months to prepare for the four-year event and play FIH Pro. The league will serve us well.

“We will be able to decide where we stand against the best teams, and we will have enough time to make improvements and adjustments in our Olympics,” Rupind added.

According to the FIH Pro League Season 2 schedule, India will play the Dutch side on January 18 and 19 next year. They will then host Belgium on February 8 and 9, followed by two more home games against Australia on 22 and 23. The Indian team will then travel to Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 2) 3).

India secured its place in next year’s Olympics by beating Russia 11-3 in the final of the Olympic Games qualifier in Bhubaneswar last week.

Rupinder, whose career has been marred by injuries, has been given a new lease on life after being sidelined by India’s poor showing at the 2018 Asian Games. The gimmick almost cost her an actress career before she gained enough confidence to force her team back to the Olympics.

“It was an amazing feeling to be back in India after missing out on some major tournaments last year in blue. I was determined to do well for my team and make sure we secured our place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. ” Rupind said.

