Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the FIH men’s hockey game in the Pro League between India and Belgium at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

1st quarter

8 ‘PC to Belgium! India loses the transfer because the TV umpire sees Boon as legitimate. Boon goes for the bottom right corner, which Pathak can save well.

8th ‘ Good tackling from Rohidas. Briels tries a 360-degree turn, but is stopped by the Indian defender. The Red Lions build from behind and win a PC. Kothajit asks for a transfer to check if there is a Tom Boon stick check in front of the gate.

6 ‘ Solid defense against the Indians. Jarmanpreet and Harmanpreet combine to take the ball from Boccard when India breaks off from the left.

5 ‘ Belgium is walking the flight route when Tom Boon plays on his foot in the penalty area. The referee gives India a free kick. Hardik comes from the right and throws the ball into the box, but Vincent Vanasch is vigilant and hits after a free kick.

4 ‘ A fourth consecutive penalty for Belgium after Hendrickx’s goal against Amit Rohidas. However, the fourth attempt misses the right post and India wins the free kick. India breaks off at full speed when Jarmanpreet loses the ball on the left flank.

3 ‘SAVE! Belgium immediately strikes back and wins two penalties. Alexander Hendrickx’s second shot is saved by Krishan Pathak when Manpreet clears the goalkeeper for the last time. Belgium requests a transfer as the third referee assigns a penalty corner to the visitor. Belgium, however, loses its transfer because it requested a penalty.

2 ‘TARGET INDIA! What a great start for the home team. Raj Kumar Pal on the left matches Dilpreet Singh, who fires the shot from the edge of the area that Mandeep deflects into the net. It was 19 seconds against the Netherlands.

1 ‘Now it starts! Belgium starts the process from left to right. Victor Wegnez wins the free kick for the visitor in the middle as Thomas Briels brings the Red Lions closer.

The players are on the field for the national anthems …

Form guides and ranking lists:

Belgium, the reigning world and European champion, plays for the third time in the men’s Pro League and has won all games against Australia and New Zealand so far. The game will also be critical to the newly launched FIH leaderboard system, which is updated after each international game. Beligum, currently number one with 2524.29 points, will try to consolidate its position at the top, while India, which rose to fourth place in the ranking after Argentina’s defeat by Spain yesterday against Spain, won the year 2019.57 Red Lions wants to improve its balance sheet.

Head to head:

India and Belgium have played ten times here. Belgium won eight times while two games ended in a tie.

After Belgium, India will host Australia on February 21 and 22, before going away to Germany on April 25 and 26, against Britain on May 2 and 3, against Argentina on June 5 and 6 and on 13 And June 13 against Spain comes 14). The last time India took on Belgium at Kalinga Stadium was a 2-2 draw in the 2018 World Cup group stage.

game Preview

The Indian team, confident after a great debut in the FIH Pro League, will still have to admit defeat when they receive World Champion Belgium in the second round of the tournament, which starts here on Saturday.

After skipping the first edition of the tournament in 2019, India made a dream league debut and scored five points in the opening game against the Netherlands. World No. 5 India beat the Netherlands 5-2 in the opening match of the first leg before taking a 3-1 win on penalties in the second game last month.

Since then, the Indians are no longer represented in the league and slide in the points table. Belgium, on the other hand, is currently at the top of the table with 11 points from four games, while the Netherlands are in second place with seven points from the same number of games.

Full of confidence

Despite the confident start, the Indians face a tough game against Belgium at Kalinga Stadium, where the Red Lions won their first FIH World Cup in 2018. Belgium are confident after beating Australia and New Zealand. However, captain Thomas Briels admitted that his team expected a tough fight against India in the upcoming games.

Belgium will trust the fact that the Kalinga Stadium was a happy hunting ground. “It feels really good to be back in the city where we became world champions. We have some amazing memories of playing here and it’s always a great spectacle to step on the grass at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, ”said Briels.

The game will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2 from 5 p.m. and broadcast live via the Hotstar app.

