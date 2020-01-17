advertisement

The Indian ice hockey team will meet number 3 in the Netherlands on Saturday in the opening game of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2020 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. After leaving the opening edition last year, World No 5 India will play the Oranje in a two-legged duel on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19.

The Netherlands, which won the bronze medal in the last edition, will begin their preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a strong performance against the men in blue. The teams last met in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup when Billy Baker’s men India left the tournament with a narrow 2-1 win.

However, there have been few differences between the two teams in the last ten matches: India won four games and the Netherlands won five times. The teams played a 1-1 draw in the Round Robin game of the Champions Trophy 2018 in Breda.

When does the Hockey Pro League game between India and the Netherlands take place?

In the Hockey Pro League, India and the Netherlands will play two games on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19.

Where’s the one, the one, the one Hockey Pro League match between India and the Netherlands occur?

The Hockey Pro League games between India and the Netherlands will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

What time is that Hockey Pro League match between India and the Netherlands Begin?

The first Hockey Pro League game between India and the Netherlands starts on Saturday, January 18th at 7 p.m. IST.

The second Hockey Pro League game between India and the Netherlands starts on Sunday January 19th at 5:00 p.m. IST.

Which TV station broadcasts the Hockey Pro League game between India and the Netherlands?

The first game will air on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1.

The second match will air on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.

Where will the India versus the Netherlands Hockey game Are you streaming live online?

Hotstar offers live streaming for the games between India and the Netherlands.

