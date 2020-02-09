advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the FIH men’s hockey game in the Pro League between India and Belgium at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

2nd quarter

18 ‘INDIA LEVEL AGAIN! Not even a minute has passed and India is back on the game sheet. Mandeep wins a penalty corner, which Harmanpreet takes. The drag flick is saved by the first runner Vivek clings to, but Vanasch saves. Amit Rohidas clears the ball and smashes it into the far corner.

17 ‘DESTINATION BELGIUM! It is the same combination against Gougnard that shifts to the right and crosses into the D that De Kerpel sticks into the mesh back with a stripe between his legs.

16 ‘ Belgium goes on the offensive after recapturing the ball from India. Gougnard goes forward and pushes De Kerpel through, but Harmanpreet stops on his trail.

1st quarter

15 ‘TARGET INDIA! India clears the gap by 8 seconds in the first quarter. Surender Kumar does a brilliant solo run on the left and defeats three Belgian defenders on his way. Vivek Prasad has to catch up to reach the level in India.

15 ‘ Surender shakes off, is marked on the left and shows Dilpreet on the baseline. However, the striker is blocked by a lot of white shirts.

13 ‘ Victor Wegnez eliminates Manpreet in the middle and drops it in front of De Sloover, but Amit Rohidas tries a strong duel to take the ball away.

11 ‘ Gougnard tries to find Briels on the near post, but Harmanpreet reads the pass and clears it out for a wide one.

9 ‘ Manpreet Slices open the Belgian defense with a steep pass on Vivek Prasad in front of the goal. The teenager cannot keep the ball under control and Boccard clears the ball.

8th ‘ Good defense from Boccard. Mandeep and Gurinder land in the baseline in a goal field within the field, but Boccard stubbornly tries to win the ball back.

6 ‘ Kina and Meurmans connect on the left and enter the circle. Surender stops Meurmans and Belgium wins a long-range shot.

5 ‘Locked! India quickly countered when Ramandeep entered the circle from the right and pulled the trigger. Arthur van Aubel uses a crucial block to thwart the attempt.

3 ‘DESTINATION BELGIUM! Briels wins a penalty corner for Belgium, which Alexander Hendrickx turns into the lower right corner with a powerful drag flick.

2 ‘Double Save! P. R. Sreejesh continues where he left off yesterday. It stores two consecutive shots of Sebastein Dockier and Thomas Briels.

1 ‘Now it starts! India starts the process from right to left.

The teams are on the road for the national anthems at Kalinga Stadium. Belgium shifts to white, while India is in traditional blue.

Here is a summary of the first leg on Saturday

Indian goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak and P. R. Sreejesh triumphed when the men’s ice hockey team beat the number one in Belgium 2-1 in the FIH Pro League game on Saturday. Mandeep Singh scored 1-0 for India in the second minute before Gauthier Boccard equalized for the guest from a corner of the box in the 33rd minute.

Ramandeep Singh proved to be the difference between the two teams when his goal in the 46th minute after a penalty kick excited Kalinga Stadium.

Graham Reid’s team started the game vigorously when Mandeep Singh made a close substitution for the 1-0 win over India in the 2nd minute. Newcomer Raj Kumar Pal scored the ball on the left side of the box and shot a pass on Dilpreet Singh, who scored a powerful setback in the direction of Mandeep’s deflected goal.

Belgium remained unaffected by the early goal and won four penalties in a row, but Amit Rohidas blocked Alexander Hendrickx three times while the fourth attempt missed the post. The visitor won two more corners in the first quarter, but Krishan Pathak made a series of breathtaking parades to contest the Belgians.

Belgium beat India in the second quarter and won two penalty corners. Sreejesh was the hero at the time when attempts by Tom Boon, Augustin Meurmans and Simon Gougnard to keep India at the top were thwarted.

The Indian goal was finally scored soon after half-time when Belgium won a penalty corner in the 33rd minute. Gauthier Boccard made a penalty on his left and slammed a back pass into the roof of the net to get the European champion level. In the 41st minute, Indian captain Manpreet Singh found the backbone of the goal in a penalty corner, but video referee Gareth Greenfield prevented the goal when the ball was caught in the box.

Belgium almost scored the second goal when Florent van Aubel led Thomas Briels to the goal, but Pathak saved from close range to prevent the return.

India took the lead from a penalty spot in the 47th minute when Harmanpreet Singh’s drag flick was deflected by Victor Wegnez and came across Ramandeep Singh, who shot home from close range. Belgium flooded the Indian half in search of a equalizer and replaced goalkeeper Vicent Vanasch for an additional outfield player, but the Indian defense remained persistent to take a famous win.

The win put India in second place in the Pro League with eight points from three games, followed by Belgium with eleven points from five games.

The game will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2 from 5 p.m. and broadcast live via the Hotstar app.

