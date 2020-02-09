advertisement

Indian goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak and P. R. Sreejesh triumphed when the men’s ice hockey team beat the number one in Belgium 2-1 in the FIH Pro League game on Saturday. Mandeep Singh scored 1-0 for India in the second minute before Gauthier Boccard equalized for the guest from a corner of the box in the 33rd minute.

Ramandeep Singh proved to be the difference between the two teams when he saved a penalty after 46 minutes and made Kalinga Stadium enthusiastic.

Graham Reid’s team started the game vigorously when Mandeep Singh made a close substitution for the 1-0 win over India in the 2nd minute. Newcomer Raj Kumar Pal scored the ball on the left side of the box and shot a pass on Dilpreet Singh, who scored a powerful setback in the direction of Mandeep’s deflected goal.

Belgium remained unaffected by the early goal and won four penalties in a row, but Amit Rohidas blocked Alexander Hendrickx three times while the fourth attempt missed the post. The visitor won two more corners in the first quarter, but Krishan Pathak made a series of breathtaking parades to contest the Belgians.

Belgium beat India in the second quarter and won two penalty corners. Sreejesh was the hero at the time when attempts by Tom Boon, Augustin Meurmans and Simon Gougnard to keep India at the top were thwarted.

The Indian goal was finally scored soon after half-time when Belgium won a penalty corner in the 33rd minute. Gauthier Boccard made a penalty on his left and slammed a back pass into the roof of the net to get the European champion level. In the 41st minute, Indian captain Manpreet Singh found the backbone of the goal in a penalty corner, but video referee Gareth Greenfield prevented the goal when the ball was caught in the box.

Belgium almost scored the second goal when Florent van Aubel led Thomas Briels to the goal, but Pathak saved from close range to prevent the return.

India took the lead from a penalty spot in the 47th minute when Harmanpreet Singh’s drag flick was deflected by Victor Wegnez and came across Ramandeep Singh, who shot home from close range. Belgium flooded the Indian half in search of a equalizer and replaced goalkeeper Vicent Vanasch for an additional outfield player, but the Indian defense remained persistent to take a famous win.

The win put India in second place in the Pro League with eight points from three games, followed by Belgium with eleven points from five games.

India will meet Belgium in the second leg on Sunday from 7 p.m.

