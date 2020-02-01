advertisement

Earlier in the round, India had a 4-0 victory over New Zealand’s development team, but In the next game they lost 1-2.

Although India quickly emerged from the offensive blockade, at the second minute of the game, AZ missed the opportunity to score a goal and put New Zealand on the back foot. In the next few minutes New Zealand created two PCs, but India’s defense was strong enough to disagree.

“Today we tried a few things on the defensive side, and that allowed New Zealand to come around and create opportunities, but it’s better now to hold these fluctuations in the games as this tour is more about our preparations for the Olympics and to see, how can we be better, “said head coach Sojerd Marijne after the game.

In the second quarter, the Indian strikers played well to create the AZ, but the hosts, with good defense, rejected India’s goal. In the second quarter, both teams were equal to a tactical game that kept each other from creating potential strikes. “Our game improves every match, and today was again better than the previous match. At the moment, the results are not important, but the process is, and we are working on some new tactics that will help us in the long run, ”Marijna added.

The first half ends with the score 0: Reading 0-0 in the deadlock, New Zealand started the third quarter on a positive note, exchanging a field goal with Hoop Ralph in the 37th minute. In the last quarter, though, both teams traded AZ, winning both New Zealand and India by New Zealand, creating one, and no match ended in a 0-1 draw in favor of New Zealand.

India will take over the UK on February 4.

Source: Hockey India

