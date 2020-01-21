advertisement

Watch: Clash between Punjab police and PNB during Nehru hockey final

Players from both teams exchanged blows and sticks inside the turf in the final round of the Nehru Cup last month, forcing Hockey India to seek a detailed report from tournament organizers. After studying the report and viewing the video evidence, the commission, led by Hockey India Vice President Bola Nath Singh, unanimously decided to suspend the players of the Punjab Armed Police and the Punjab National Bank for a period of 12-18 months and 6-12 months respectively. .

“The Committee has put Punjab Armed Forces players Harddep Singh and Ask Askar Singh on 18 months suspension, while Dupinderdeep Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Sarvanjit Singh and Balwinder Singh have expired for 12 months. effective December 11, 2019. Hockey India / Hockey India Third-Degree Violations under the Code of Hockey League Code of Conduct, ”the Hockey India statement reads.

“Punjab Armed Police Team Leader Amit Sandhu has been suspended for Level 3 offenses for 18 months, and it has also been suggested that the Punjab Police Team be placed under a three-month suspension and not be allowed to play in any of the Indian tournaments on 20 March 20. from June 9, 2020 (after being suspended for failing to participate in the tournament).

Players of Punjab National Bank Sukhjeet Singh, Gursimran Singh and Sumit Toppo have been suspended for 12 months, and team skier J Asbir Singh has been suspended for six months. Punjab National Bank team chief Susil Kumar Dubey has also been suspended for six months for failing to comply with his team’s code of conduct and sanctions. It has also been suggested that the Punjab National Bank team be suspended for three months and are not eligible to take part in any of the World India Tournament from December 11 to March 10.

The Committee also unanimously agreed that all of the above players would be subject to a further probation period of 24 months after their sanctions expired, and any breach of the Code of Conduct could be an immediate Level 3 offense, and the individual was automatically suspended for two years.

On Monday, the Committee unanimously decided to suspend Hockey Regnandagon and Hockey Billaspur players in the wake of the violence at the Fourth Anniversary Men’s Championship in Zatissari. Hockey Regnandong captain Mitles Pandia has been suspended for three months, and Sandeep Yadav, Tawfik Ahmad and Sukhdev Niramalkar have been suspended for nine months.

Warning to play and run in the same tournament, Rajesh Nirmalkar (who also served as an official) and Sokbir Solanki, head of the Hockey Rajnandgaon team, were suspended for a three-month suspension for Level 2 offenses, effective December. 10. Billaspur skier Omkar Yadav and team leader Ihlak Ali have been suspended for three months for Level 2 offenses, and Louis Tirey has been suspended for six months for a Level 3 crime.

Tournament director Kishor Dehwari was also sentenced to three months suspended for failing to perform his duties, and Judge Shekel Ahmad was banned for one year. It was then unanimously agreed that all of the above players, officials, and the Member State Unit would undergo a one-year probation after their sanctions expired, and any breach of the Code of Conduct could be an immediate Level 3 offense, and the individual was automatically suspended for 12 months.

In another hearing, the Committee warned against hockey ammu and Kashmir for violating Indian hockey policy on sanctioned and unauthorized tournaments, holding the Sarbat Daa Balaa tournament on October 20-26 in the state. All teams and coaches who participated in the Sarbat Daa Bhalaa Tournament also met a 3-month sentence and officials were given a 6-month penalty for FIH / Hockey India Policy Sanctioned and Unsanctioned tournaments.

