advertisement

The team, led by Manpreet Singh and vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, include newcomer Com Raj Raj Kumar Pal, who impressed in his previous season with the Indian Colts team, where they won silver medal in Malaysian Joh Sultan Ghatul : .

The squad also includes PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh.

advertisement

Vivek Sagar Prasad, Chinglensana Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gursahibjit Singh and Kothajit Singh, SV Sunil, Birendra Lakra, Gurjant Singh and Nilakanta of the Bearma:

Speaking about the team selected to take on the Belgium champions, head coach Graham Reid said: “The purpose of these FIH Hockey Pro League games is to find a balance between giving players a choice in the Olympics, developing our strongest combinations and continuing to show that we can compete with the best teams in the world.”

Reid also noted: “Raj Kumar Pal has been honored for his excellent performance in recent camps and has played in the national team. He possesses extraordinary skills and speed, which, if given the chance, will surpass the number one game against Belgium. “

India national team. PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh (Vice-Captain), Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Chinglensana Singh, Raj Kum, Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Kothajit Singh Kadangbam, Birendra Lakra, Nilakanta Sharma, Gurjant Singh, SV Sunil

Source: Hockey India

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement