Australian Hockey President Melania Woosman expresses her gratitude and gratitude to Indian Hockey President M Mustafa

Hockey India has donated $ 25,000 to the Red Cross Appeal Appeal, while giving Hockey Australia two shirts signed by Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams to auction all proceeds.

“I would like to emphasize the wonderful support we have received from our international partners for our country in this devastating time,” Woosman said.

“We acknowledge and sincerely thank Hockey India for their thoughtfulness and their very charitable contribution to the appeal of the Red Cross.”

Hockey India is happy to support Australia in the wake of the wildfires by donating $ 25,000 and auctioning four signed Indian men’s and women’s shirts. Everyone gets to work.

Hockey India, for its part, said they were happy to help the firing victims.

“Hockey India and the Indian hockey community are under pressure because of the devastating fires in Australia,” said Mustafa Ahmad.

“On behalf of the Indian Hockey and Indian Hockey community, with this small contribution we would like to extend our heartfelt support to the cause and to the Australian Hockey Initiative.”

Since September last year, explosions in Australia have damaged millions of acres of land, destroying more than 2,500 homes, killing more than 30 people and millions of animals.

