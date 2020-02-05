advertisement

Stories from the past and distant past are finding new voices in the Calgary stages.

The Cappuccino Theater is presenting the premiere in Calgary of The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Studio Vertigo Theater while the University of Calgary’s School of Creative and Performing Arts is rolling its spin on Henry Purcell’s 17th-century baroque opera The Fairy Queen at the University Theater.

Cappuccino’s Notre Dame happback is based on Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel about Quasimodo, the distorted Notre Dame Cathedral telephone ringtone that uses songs and music from Disney’s animated feature in 1996. It features tunes such as Alan Menken as There, Topsy Turvy, God Help the Missing and the Notre Dame Bells.

advertisement

As Murray Melnychuck, one of the show’s choir members, puts it, “the music may be from the Disney animated version of this story, but it is not a children’s play for children. If you want to bring a child under 12, speak to me first. This version of the Hunchback deals with some pretty grown-up themes and, frankly, it’s very dark. “

The music traces the fate of Quasimodo (Nicholas Chamberlain) and his desire to be a part of the world he looks at only from the very top. When Quasimodo summons the courage to attend the Feast of Fools, he meets the handsome and compassionate Gypsy Esmeralda (Kayla MacKenzie), but so does his evil guardian, the arch-royal Dom Dom Claude Frollo (Brad Smith) and the young captain cute guard, Phoebus de Martin (Brent Gill).

This Notre Dame Hunchback is directed by Tory Doctor with music directed by Winnifred Hume and choreographed by Hannah Joelle and Josh McKinnon.

Music runs at Studio Vertigo Theater through Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. performances at night and 2:30 pm. math on February 9 and 15. Advance tickets are available from Vertigotheatre.com

The University of Calgary School of Creative and Performing Arts show The Fairy Queen. Courtesy, Brooks Peterson

Brooks Peterson /

Calgary

SOME T IT B GET A COMMUNITY THEATER COMMUNITY TO REVISE A CLASSICAL

The University of Calgary’s production of Henry Purcell’s century-old classic The Fairy Queen has drawn the talents and resources of the dance school’s departments of music and drama with more than 40 students as part of the creative process.

As directed by Melanie Kloetzel of the dance department, Peter Balkwill of drama and Laura Hynes of the music department and directed by Julie Harris of the music department, The Fairy Queen boasts baroque music destroyed along with Sonnet and contemporary movement.

Lizz Windnagel, one of the cast, describes the play as “the opera turned on its head. It is over the top, gentle and delightful with a great message in play at all times.”

This production has been rolling out since September and has allowed all participants to learn more about other disciplines as well as selected ones.

The Fairy Queen is Purcell’s version of Shakespeare’s Nighttime Dream Dream told through a series of actors and dancers wearing exaggerated masks or makeup.

The Fairy Queen runs at the University Theater from February 7-14. Tickets are $ 21 for adults and $ 16 for students and seniors and can be booked at scpa.ucalgary.ca/events.

advertisement