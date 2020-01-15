advertisement

HONG KONG – Hong Kong police say they dispersed a pipe bomb and arrested four men for producing explosives after raiding an apartment where they found protest-related items such as Guy Fawkes masks and protective gear.

Police also searched a village house in a northern suburb, where they found laboratory equipment suspected of being used to produce explosives. The men were from 21-29 years old, a senior officer said late Tuesday.

The bomb was 8 inches (20 cm) long and weighed 1.5 pounds (680 grams). The controlled explosion produced bushes that left a hole in the metal door of an elevator in the building, High Chief Chan Tin-chu told reporters.

advertisement

“If the bomb was dropped on a car, all the people inside the vehicle would definitely die,” Chan said.

The detainees were suspected of being members of an anti-government protest group, he said. Three of the men were tertiary students and were also charged with illegally meeting on New Year’s Day.

In early December, police said officers had fired two homemade bombs found at a central-school.

Police have reported several weapons and explosives discoveries in recent months as pro-democracy protests that escalated in June over a now-drawn-out bill that would allow extraditions to China have maintained a relentless pace. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

advertisement