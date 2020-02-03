advertisement

About a year ago, I moved from one part of Brooklyn to another. After several recent trips to the new Elmhurst outpost at HK Food Court (the original is in Flushing), I was wondering if I should have moved to Queens instead. Of course, there are other considerations than eating to decide where to live, but at the moment, my difficulty in getting there is a bit of a pain for me.

Lan Zhou Ramen serves noodle soups and a wide range of grilled skewers. Photograph by David Williams for The New Yorker

Once you arrive, HK Food Court is a symbol of ease, a quick and comfortable one-stop shop to meet a variety of desires. A dozen stalls – serving regional Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Filipino cuisine – line the perimeter of a windowless but well-lit box that housed a pan-Asian grocery store; in the center are about two hundred cafeteria-style seats with potted plants.

In the center of the room are two hundred cafeteria-style seats, where guests gather with trays from the various stands. Clockwise from the left: sweet and sour soup from Lao Ma Spicy; Famous Foods dumplings and cucumber salad; skewers by Lan Zhou Ramen. Photograph by David Williams for The New Yorker

My most pressing desire is for sweet and sour soup from Lao Ma Spicy. The seller specializes in the dry pot (like the hot pot but without broth and cooked to order), which is also worth it. But soup is what haunts my daydreams: a large disposable plastic bowl at an irresistible price, at $ 4.99, and precariously packed full of glass noodles in an intensely tasty broth – indeed hot, both in temperature and flavor, scarlet with chili oil and vinegar – acid. For a few dollars more, you can add a protein: beef, shrimp dumplings, Spam. Anyway, the final and most crucial ingredients are dry roasted peanuts with their intact brown and papery skin, sweet steamed bok choy leaves and an intoxicating spoonful of ground pork, sautéed with tender ear mushroom and pickled radish curls.

At a Thai stand called Khao Ka Moo, the eponymous specialty: a pork leg cooked on rice with marinated mustard sides, Chinese broccoli, a hard-boiled egg, a cup of pork broth and jasmine tea. David Williams for The New Yorkais

The skewers are also spinning in my mind. One evening at Lan Zhou Ramen, I ordered large pieces of Japanese eggplant – so shelled in oil that they looked like porcelain but melted in your mouth – and bouquets of chives as soft as seagrass. From Mr. Liu Henan Wide Ramen, a stall: fried wheat bran dough cubes sprinkled with cumin and a spiral cut potato.

The building previously housed a Pan-Asian supermarket. Photograph by David Williams for The New Yorker

To say that the tables are common is an understatement. That evening, a stranger rushed to point the potato, wanting to know where he could find it. (He was gone before I could tell him it wasn’t as good as it looked.) One afternoon, a woman sipped milky tea and took bites from an orange puff pastry, exposing a dark mash inside. My friend asked me what it was and where she got it. The dough was made with pumpkin, she explained, the sweet black bean dough and brought it from home. She dug into a plastic bag for another, insisting that we take it.

I knew what to get at Khao Ka Moo, because I saw a lot of people bent around the same dish, and, in addition, the stall bears his name: khao ka moo, otherwise known as cooked pork leg on rice, garnished with a boiled boiled egg and marinated mustard greens and served with a cup of clear pork broth.

I knew what to get in a seafood stall called Chili Boiled Fish, where live fish collapsed in a tank. A friendly cashier with a tattoo on the neck of a kiss of lipstick carefully sealed a patterned bowl (for which I paid a five dollar deposit) with plastic wrap to make sure it stayed warm . It turned out to be useless; it took many minutes before the dish cooled down unless scalded – which didn’t stop me from immediately plunging my fragile spoon into the oily depths to find silky fish fillets, tender cabbage and chunks cucumber, Sichuan peppercorns hanging on all, stain my rice with neon drops.

At Famous Food, three women pinched the dough around the ground meat and stacked polystyrene plates with slippery steamed dumplings: pork, shrimp and chives; pork and celery; wontons swimming in chili oil, garnished with tufts of sharp raw garlic. In a moment of respite, the women nibbled on half-peeled sweet potatoes, holding their leathery skins like ice cream cones. “Can I order one?” I asked myself out loud. They shook their heads and laughed. (Dishes from $ 2 to $ 35.) ♦

