It’s time to free yourself from the fever in your cabin and head to the tents at Ludington’s Rotary Park to taste local beer, cider and wine at Brrrewfest.

Michelle met with the chief brewer of the Ludington Bay brewery, Corey Wentworth, to discuss what you can expect by participating.

The event is Saturday January 25 from 1 p.m. at 6 p.m. with more than 25 breweries, wineries and cider houses on the west coast.

Here is the list of companies present:

Paw Paw Brewing

North Channel Brewing

Beards Brewery

Bell Brewery

Big Hart Brewing Co.

Farmhaus Cider Co.

Fetch Brewing Co.

Founder

Great Mead Hall & Brewing Company

Haymarket Taproom

Jamesport Brewing Company

Ludington Bay Brewing

Pigeon hill

Mountain Town Brewing Co.

Perrin Brewing Co.

Reed City Brewing Co.

Ridge cider

Middle Coast Brewing

Love Wines Winery

Rochester Mills Brewing Co.

Saugatuck Brewing Co.

Ambrose wineries

Hungry artist

Stormcloud brewing

Virtue Cider

Tickets cost $ 30 per person and can be purchased online or $ 35 per person at the door. This gives you six beverage tokens which are each good for a 5 ounce glass of beer or cider, plus you get a commemorative glass. You can buy 5 additional tokens for 5 dollars.

To find out more about the event and buy tickets, click here.

