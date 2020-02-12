In the history of the PBA, no player has won when competing against their mother club.

Ask Benjie Paras.

And even Asi Taulava.

The two great men have also signed renewal contracts with their respective mother teams in the past – Paras ultimately stayed with the squad that designed it, and Taulava ended up in a different league.

And an important history lesson would have saved Greg Slaughter a lot of trouble: PBA rules are designed to protect ball clubs in such situations.

The fourth day of the battle saga ended on Wednesday and the tall man is nowhere near able to sign a contract extension with Barangay Ginebra. The former Ateneo star reportedly learned of a trade that would send him to NorthPort for Christian Standhardinger and decided to say goodbye to the PBA, robbing the gin kings of their greatest player and trade bait.

Sources told the investigator that the exchange was a “closed deal” until Slaughter decided to reject the gin kings renewal offers. Slaughter allegedly did not sign because he asked to include a “no-trade clause” in the new deal, which Ginebra management failed to achieve.

Even if it gives way, Ginebra, it turns out, can’t offer such a clause at all, said Commissioner Willie Marcial on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve been in the PBA long enough to know that such a clause doesn’t exist,” Marcial told the investigator. “I haven’t seen a UPC (Uniform Player’s Contract) that contains such a clause. Maybe they can do it internally, but the PBA won’t honor it because it would be unfair for the other teams.”

Shocking case

Paras’ case shocked the league in the early 1990s when the only man who ever won Rookie of the Year and MVP at the same time in 1989 suddenly decided to leave Shell and even joined Ginebra San Miguel in practice and stated that he wanted this to play for Robert Jaworski and effectively end his relationship with the turbochargers – for a while.

This case dragged on for months, except that Shell remained firm and retained the rights to the “Tower of Power” until Paras himself gave in and returned as a lost son, who led the turbocharger to several more titles.

The teams have perpetual player rights, which will change for the first time in the league’s history next year when the PBA finally allows real free agents. Taulava faced the same hurdle as Paras when he refused to sign with Meralco and moved to the Asean Basketball League to play for San Miguel Beer. There he won an MVP before the Bolts later traded him.

Paras was later exchanged for an unforgettable swan song in San Miguel, while Taulava is now ending his career at NLEX as a support center after playing one of his best seasons outside of the PBA due to his holdout.

The carnage, which has steadily declined over the past four years, could go on for as long as he wants, and Ginebra can continue to pass on his rights to the team he opts for, and his offer, his career at Ginebra finish, reject. Slaughter, one of his confidants told the investigator on Monday, said, “He doesn’t see himself as a player for another team.”

With an average career low of 9.6 points – the first time in his career that he didn’t reach a double-digit average – and 22.4 minutes last season, Slaughter certainly didn’t play as expected. Japeth Aguilar has established himself as Ginebra’s best star man.

As much as he wants to revive his career with the only team he has ever qualified for, it is clear that Slaughter has no control over this decision. Even if the new rule comes into force next year, it will only apply to players who retired in 2014.

The 31-year-old Slaughter entered the league in 2013 as the best draft pick of the Kings.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.