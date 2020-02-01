advertisement

Railway history buffs celebrate after plans to turn an abandoned Tayside station into housing derailed.

The developers wanted to convert the old category B railway buildings abandoned at the end of the Dundee line to Newtyle line, which closed in 1955, into four family houses.

The project was blocked after being criticized by staff of Historic Environment Scotland for having diminished “the architectural and historical interest of the listed building”.

advertisement

However, the architect behind the project reported that the plans are expected to reappear with design changes.

The old Newtyle station was built in the early 1830s as the terminus for the Dundee and Newtyle Railway, one of the first railways in Scotland.

Enthusiastic Clive Luhrs, who runs a wholesale booklet of transport booklets at Coupar Angus, said the plans showed “no understanding of the historic significance of the buildings”.

Luhrs, who participated in a successful campaign to save Liverpool Road station in Manchester in the 1970s, said that the Newtyle app involved “one of the first and probably the oldest rail freight sheds still in operation.” life in Great Britain and even internationally ”.

He said: “The building was built for the Dundee and Newtyle railways – the first railroad to be built north of the Tay River.

“The historical and industrial archaeological relevance of the freight shed is therefore of great importance.”

Mr. Luhrs was one of four members of the public to oppose the housing plan.

A previous request to transform the building into offices and storage rooms in 2015 was accepted, but was never followed up.

Claire Herbert, of the Aberdeenshire Council’s archeology service, said that old railway buildings were among the earliest examples still alive in Scotland and recommended that planners ensure that a historic record of the building is made for be included in the National Record before the start of work.

The developers wanted to transform the currently abandoned building into four three-bedroom houses with gardens and parking.

Architect Peter Inglis said in his statement in support of the request: “The building will not be significantly altered by this proposal and the character of the rail shelter will be preserved.

“This constitutes good reuse of a listed building and will preserve its useful life for a certain time.”

He said that building new family homes in the heart of the village would also help support the community.

Mr. Inglis confirmed that he had withdrawn the most recent request, adding, “We are currently in the process of making design adjustments before re-submitting.

“I am very aware of the historic nature of the building.”

advertisement