advertisement

New credit transfer agreements between community colleges and universities in Michigan will make it easier for students to transfer schools.

This is the first time that there has been a statewide collective agreement system with the 28 community colleges and 25 state universities.

“West Shore Community College, as a result of this agreement, has approved 314 course transfers by signing this program alone,” said Scott Ward, President of West Shore Community College.

advertisement

Usually these agreements would be individual for each specific course and university.

“By examining an overall ability to make the transfer experience easier, easier to navigate, more efficient to navigate and to ensure that students receive credits for all of their credits they earned at community colleges,” said said Ward.

These agreements mainly benefit students in fields such as business, biology, criminal justice and psychology.

“We have eight other degrees that hopefully will be completed in April or May,” said Ward.

These would include communications, computer science, mechanical engineering, social work, art, English, exercise science and public health.

“These were also focused on the hottest 50 jobs, so we looked at not only market demand, but also the location of student transfer,” said Ward.

For students like Mirella Barco, starting out in a community college was most ideal.

“I was so used to my small classrooms where, as a university, you could have hundreds of children in your class,” said Barco.

She recently graduated from the nursing program at West Shore Community College and now hopes to attend Ferris State University.

She is happy to see different entities working together to facilitate the transfer process.

“I think it’s great. Everything at West Shore was, for me, easy to follow,” said Barco.

More universities plan to join the program, offering students even more options.

advertisement