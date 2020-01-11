advertisement

A well-known pub in Ilkeston closed after its owners decided to sell the building.

The Bulls Head in Little Hallam Hill closed on Wednesday January 8.

It had to close when pub retailer Greene King decided to sell the building.

The place – which passes by thousands of motorists every day – has operated as a Greene King pub since 2006.

A Greene King spokesperson said: “After making the difficult decision to put The Bull’s Head on sale last year, we have now found a buyer for the pub.

“Sometimes we have to consider selling a pub to allow us to continue investing in our field and we would like to thank the local community for their support over the years.”

The spokesperson did not say who the buyers were or whether the building would continue to operate as a pub.

Regular customers of The Bulls Head have expressed their reaction to the closure of social networks.

Ross Carter said on Facebook: “The Bulls Head in Ilkeston was sold and closed today, is this another Ilkeston pub lost?

“Greene King has not invested in this pub for the duration of their ownership, which is why it is in current condition.

“When we had a good owner who started improving the establishment, Greene King became greedy and raised the rent.”

Many people expressed concern about the demolition of the building and its replacement with houses.

Another Facebook user, Guy Manchester, said, “Sold to whom, to an ad chain, or to a developer who will undoubtedly knock it down and put apartments in it?”

John Young added, “They’re going to put up houses there. The pub is gone for good.”

Derbyshire Live attempted to contact the latest managers but could not contact them.

