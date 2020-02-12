advertisement

A microscope used on an Antarctic expedition over 100 years ago was donated to Dundee’s Discovery Point.

The equipment was used on board the Terra Nova, built at Dundee, during the national expedition to Antarctica from 1910-12.

It was used by Captain Robert Falcon Scott and his crew during the voyage which finally saw them rush towards the South Pole, discovering more than 400 unknown animals and plants.

Discovery Point, managed by Dundee Heritage Trust, received the microscope from the electrical retailer Dixons Carphone. It came into their possession when the Dixons brand took over Wallace Heaton in the 70s.

Wallace Heaton provided the royal family with cameras and also collected important imagery and technology artifacts.

© DC Thomson

The microscope will be part of the exhibition at Discovery Point.

Mel Ruth Oakley, curator of the Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “We are delighted that Dixons Carphone has donated this historically important microscope to the museum.

“This microscope allows us to tell the story of Captain Scott’s love for Antarctica and the pole race.

“We are also delighted that it is an object that tells the important, often untold, story of Antarctic science.”

The microscope is now on display in the Heroes of the Ice gallery at Discovery Point.

Captain Scott had already been to Antarctica before his trip to Terra Nova. He commanded the government-funded Discovery Expedition and set a new record by reaching 410 miles from the pole, setting a new “southernmost” record.

© PA

Captain Robert Falcon Scott.

Scott made a hero but was determined to reach the pole. His next attempt ended in tragedy when he was beaten by Roald Amundsen’s Norwegian expedition and died on the way back.

Although the British group led by Scott reached the pole in January 1912, the men quickly weakened in freezing conditions. The last three of the five parties, including Scott, died in March 2012, trapped in their tent in blizzard conditions a few kilometers from a vital food depot.

© Dundee Heritage Trust

RRS Discovery trapped in the ice in Antarctica.

Their bodies were discovered months later by members of the Terra Nova expedition who remained at the base camp.

Dixons Carphone general manager Alex Baldock said, “We exist to help everyone take advantage of incredible technology, so we’re delighted to donate the Leitz microscope to the Dundee Heritage Trust.

“This means that everyone can better understand the scientific achievements of Robert Falcon Scott and his companions and appreciate the historical significance of the microscope.

“For our company, being connected to innovative adventure and discovery acts using amazing technology from over 100 years ago is really exciting and something that we are happy to share.”

