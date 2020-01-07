advertisement

Historian Professor Diarmaid Ferriter said the commemorative group of experts never suggested that there should be a state event for the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police.

He questioned a statement by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, who said Monday that the planned state memorial service was “under the guidance of the centenary expert group.”

Mr. Flanagan responded to the growing excitement at the Dublin Castle memorial service on January 17, stressing that it was never intended to honor blacks and tans and caregivers.

He added: “This event is one of many events that take place in this decade to recognize and honor important events or developments in the history of our island a hundred years ago.

“It is not a festival. It is a recognition of the historical importance of both the DMP and the RIC and is in no way a reminder of the Black and Tans or the auxiliaries. ”

Professor Ferriter said the advisory group consisting of him and other professional historians chaired by Dr. Maurice Manning did not recommend adding a service for the RIC and the DMP to the list of state commemorations.

He said: “We have found that organizing specific initiatives to commemorate the RIC and DMP and to recognize their place in history should be considered.”

“What we were up to was an academic event – a conference or seminar – that dealt with the issue of policing in Ireland during the revolutionary period, including the role and dissolution of the RIC and the establishment of the emerging Civic Guard Ein Garda Siochana. “

He said the advisory group “should not be used by the government as a fender to protect themselves if the commemoration receives a negative reaction to their solo runs.

“The EAG is not an executive body. It is an advisory group. We have consistently insisted that commemoration should be conducted locally rather than centrally. ”

Instead, the group suggested, “The commemorative model for the 100th birthday of the Soloheadbeg ambush is the right approach to maintaining the sensitive and complex centenary that will take place in 2020.

“This approach advocates a leading role for local authorities in supporting and promoting the commemoration led by the community, complemented by adequate government support and participation.

“The proposed RIC commemoration doesn’t follow this model. What was proposed was not presented to the group and therefore was not discussed by the group and the Minister should not call the Dublin Castle event on 17 January as a result of our guidelines. “

Dr. Manning said that the advisory group’s advice could be interpreted to include a state ceremony, although he recognized that the group specified only a small number of state ceremonies.

“It has never been our job to make precise specifications for the organization of events. It is up to the government to determine the shape. It is their absolute right to decide what should and should not be accepted, ”he said.

