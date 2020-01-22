advertisement

Stevie May has made a name for himself as an attacker who shoots from all angles and from all distances.

It didn’t always cheer his teammates when he tried his luck everywhere, but it will be music to the ears of the striker from St. Johnstone when he again has roars of disapproval.

“I was screaming all the time for filming when I probably shouldn’t have,” said May.

“Chris Millar used to go crazy for me or try to ping one from 40 yards.

“I need to recover this kind of mentality and to draw a little more on the instinct because you score goals.

“So maybe it’s time for the guys to yell at me like they did before.”

“As you get older, you try to make more of the right decisions and do what’s best for the team.

“But you have to have this variety, so I want to take more photos.”

Although May is trying to backtrack on one point, there are parts of his game that he says have improved since his absence from McDiarmid Park.

“I think I’m more confident being on the ball because I was probably reckless when I was here before,” said the former Aberdeen, Preston North End and Sheffield man on Wednesday.

“You can play the ball more for me because I am more relaxed and will keep it better than before.

“But it works both ways. You want a balance between using your experience and your knowledge of the game and then the instinct that you have.

“You always get better as you get older because you know more about the game in general.

“It’s about having this mix.”

The progression to the knockout stages of the Scottish Cup and a goal scored add to a perfect start for the break stage after the winter of the season for May.

“I was happy to have a goal against Morton and for the team to score three,” he said.

“Getting clean sheets was a big thing. Callum Booth and Liam Gordon are well entered.

“Having four established people and developing partnerships really helped us.

“We have a busy schedule, so we have to keep it going and the odds will be there to climb the table.

“In the past we have always tried to be hard to beat and it was the platform for winning games.

“I think we came back to it in the last month or so, so I hope we can continue.”

May got used to the silver wing service when she first came out with Saints and the return to form and form of Drey Wright should do the same the second time around.

He said, “I didn’t play with Drey last season, of course, but I heard from everyone how good he was before his injury.

“And we see it in training. He’s got so much quality when he’s on the ball.

“He can play easily with the players and he will only get better. It’s exciting to see him back on the team and ready to start again.

“When you have been away for a long time, it takes time. I know it as much as anyone.

“After a serious injury, you need to get back into shape for your match, then you need to regain confidence in your body.

“We can see that happen. It improves with each match and the sharpness returns.

“He will continue like this and be a huge player for us by the end of the season.

“As an attacker, you need wingers who can beat a man and put the ball in it, that’s what he does.

“You saw him against Morton for the first goal, then he created Murray Davidson with a great corner too.

“In my first spell here, Lee Croft put balls in the box and that allowed us to feed them. In terms of quality, I would say Drey is similar.

“People looked at Crofty and thought he was a little stiff, but he could move enough and his delivery was excellent.

“Drey is similar with his delivery. There is so much quality on his balls in the box and we will enjoy it. “

The Saints’ Premiership campaign resumes tonight in Livingston.

“Livingston is a good side,” said May. “They are doing well in the league and going there is one of the toughest away games in the league.

“It was good to finish the cup and play a game before coming back to the league.

“Callum Booth’s goal was a bit lucky, but it got us off to a good start and we got it from there.

“He was obviously lucky with hitting him with his right foot. I told him not to do it because he had a lot of time but he didn’t listen to me.

“It was a big surprise when he entered. Seriously, however, it was a nice strike!

“When you have a break and you return to a tie in competitive competition, it will always be difficult to know immediately.

“But we have succeeded and we look forward to the next round now.”

