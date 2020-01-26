advertisement

Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, at the age of 41. Daughter Gianna “GiGi”, 13, was killed in a helicopter crash with five fatalities, according to official information. The two were reportedly on the way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California with another parent and child to play one of GiGi’s travel basketball games.

Bryant, known as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, has played the NBA All Star game twice in his 20 years in the league. He won five NBA championships, two NBA final MVPs and a league MVP before retiring from basketball in 2016.

(L-R): Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant at the premiere of “Wrinkle in Time” in 2018.

CREDIT: Jordan Strauss / Shutterstock

Outside the NBA, Bryant was a dedicated husband and father of four with wife Vanessa Bryant, which included GiGi, Capri Kobe, Natalia Diamante, and Bianka Bella. After retiring from the NBA, Bryant stayed close to the basketball court because he was coaching his daughters. Known as “Mambacita” based on her father’s nickname, GiGi had already garnered national attention for her impressive fadeaway recording.

Bryant, who was always a proud father, often used social media to demonstrate his athletic ability.

Coaching his girls’ teams was one of Bryant’s proudest roles in his post-NBA life.

“A valuable lesson that I can teach them is what it means to perform excellently and the dedication that goes with it,” he said in an interview with People that he was a coach in 2017. “They have a great time. They have become extreme, extremely good over the past year and continue to work and get better, man. It was fun.”

Bryant loved having all the girls and saying to people, “It’s pretty cool for me because it’s daddy’s little princesses.”

In his life after the NBA, Bryant continued to sit at court, often accompanied by GiGi. Since Bryant was surrounded by women, he was a lawyer for basketball stars – and told CNN earlier this month, “There are a few players who could be playing in the NBA right now.”

Bryant added that ballers Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore (and Elena Della Donne) could all keep up with the pace of the NBA. He hoped that one day GiGi could make it to the highest level in basketball.

