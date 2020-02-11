advertisement

Police continue to chase the assassins of a Pole found in a burning car after being shot in the head a year ago.

Rafal Lyko, 36, of Auchterarder, was found in a black Mercedes stolen by officers from a parking lot in Blantyre, Lanarkshire, Monday February 11, 2019.

He disappeared after visiting the city of Perthshire, where his parents stayed, a few days earlier.

Chief Detective Inspector Kevin Jamieson of the East Major’s investigation team said that he and his colleagues were determined to seek justice for the well-being of Mr. Lyko’s relatives.

“His family was devastated by his death and deserves answers,” he said.

“We are determined to find the responsible person [s] and bring them to justice.”

It is understood that the 36-year-old auto mechanic also traveled to Crieff before traveling to the South Lanarkshire area.

Scottish police have not brought charges against anyone for the murder of Mr. Lyko.

The officers marked the anniversary of his death with a new call for witnesses, saying they believe community members know who is responsible.

Police believe he and the black Mercedes were in the Blairbeth district of Rutherglen around 7:30 p.m. on the day of his death.

Fifteen minutes later, his body was discovered inside the flamboyant Greenhall Park car, Blantyre.

DCI Jamieson said, “Our investigations continue to establish why it was found in such horrific circumstances in Blantyre. We are investigating in depth the latest known Rafal movements.

“I continue to appeal to anyone with information about the fate of Rafal on February 11 or who may have seen the stolen Mercedes, no matter how small or insignificant it may be.

“It has been a year since Rafal was murdered and any information could be vital to our investigation and could help us complete the big picture.

“I believe there are people in the community who know who is responsible for this murder. I urge you to come forward. I can assure you that all information you provide will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. “

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via the website of the public major incidents portal, number 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.

