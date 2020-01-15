advertisement

While there is no 100 percent guarantee that we’ll see His Dark Materials season 3 at HBO, there is reason to be optimistic! Season 2 was ordered a long time ago, so there is no need to worry about the immediate future. In the long term, however, there are major concerns. This is a show based on beloved source material, and you have to imagine that there will be disappointments if there is no green light.

We knew the show was a huge success at BBC One in the UK, but one of the things we didn’t know until the network’s TCA Winter Press Tour today was how popular the show was in North America. HBO program director Casey Bloys noted (via deadline) that the episodes reached an average of around 5 million viewers per week – and moreover, it was extremely successful when several viewers watched at the same time:

“One of the things I was hoping for and the numbers we see confirm this. It’s more of a co-viewing show than ever. We don’t have a lot of shows where kids and parents can watch together, and that was the idea with this show and it did really well. “

This is clearly His Dark Materials’ big win as most of the network’s shows are for adults only. This is a little different because it appeals to young and old viewers alike. We don’t think this is an audience that HBO has always wooed, but it’s a way for them to move forward and establish other nights as a place for great programming. Things don’t have to be banished only on Sundays. (His Dark Materials Season 1 aired on Monday night.)

HBO is currently hoping for a third season, and it’s something the network is planning to discuss with its partners at the BBC.

Do you already have the idea for a third season of His Dark Materials?

Let us know some of your thoughts below! We’ll have more news on this as it comes out. (Photo: HBO.)

