Meet Nuts: The well-groomed dog with the better curls on his chops than ever before.

Facial hair is my weakness: as my buddies grow big, bushy beards, I am showered with a recurring four-day shadow.

So you can imagine how bitter it is to see this cute dog’s insane beard – it’s no wonder he was nicknamed Chewbacca by his loyal fans online.

Watch a video from Nuts:

Despite his lush beard falling off his face, Belgian Griffon owner Tatiana Kovalenok from Moscow said the look doesn’t need any special treatment.

Nuts’ only with a full beard ‘became noticeable after eight months’.

Tatiana is now three years old and said she “only really paid attention to it when I got comments from my followers on Instagram”.

Almost every day when we leave, we get reactions from random people about his appearance and beard. Children usually say that he is a funny dog ​​or looks like a grandpa. Older people always mention him as a stylish dog and say something like, “Look at the beard he has.” Some people call him hipster or even chewbacca.

I never really paid attention to his beard. I would even ask my hairdresser to make his beard a little shorter because I thought it was too old. One day I decided not to touch the beard and posted the photo after caring for Instagram and I got a lot of comments from my followers about the beard that was so big.

We do not make a special treatment for the beard, we only wash it when Nuts takes a shower. It grows by itself and the hair is so smooth that we don’t even have to comb it and it never gets tangled. Many people say that nuts are very trendy, as it is very popular these days when men wear thick beards.

Similar to the Brussels Griffons, the Belgian Griffons often have more fur on their faces than the other bodies.

Nuts may look a bit rough, but Tatiana said he was a friendly, affectionate dog. “He’s actually nice, he doesn’t even bite. He’s an over-clinging dog, that’s his main characteristic. He always has to be around me. When I watch a movie, he just has to jump on my lap and he follows me anywhere, ”she said.

