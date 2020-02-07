advertisement

The closure of the A47 Hinckley Road outside a supermarket site will not go as planned this weekend.

The Tesco Express has been under construction since the end of 2018, but has been troubled by delays.

advertisement

For the past two weeks, Kirby Lane at Kirby Muxloe has been closed due to work in progress, and throughout this weekend, starting tonight, the A47 had to close so that work on the junction can be done.

But Tesco’s contractors informed the Leicestershire County Council that they wanted to postpone the work and do it the weekend of Saturday, February 22.

The county council said in a statement: “The county council has been informed by developers, working on behalf of the supermarket giant, that the proposed weekend close from tonight to Monday morning has been postponed to the weekend -February 22 and 23.

“The work in progress involves a new entrance and exit from the car park and modifications associated with traffic lights, including better crossing facilities for pedestrians. There will also be a resurfacing of the roadway. “

When the A47 is closed later this month, detours will be reported along B582 Desford Road, B4114 and A563.

Buses on the A47 will divert via Kings Drive, Rushmere Walk and Stafford Leys.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

A spokesman for the Leicestershire County Council said: “We are doing everything we can, as a motorway authority, to minimize the impact on road users and keep them regularly informed of any changes.”

.

advertisement