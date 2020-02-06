advertisement

A parking plan for residents could be introduced on a busy street in Hinckley with neighbors to be consulted a second time on the idea.

People in the Mount Road area must again be asked about the possibility of a parking system for permits, after a series of complaints from drivers struggling to park near their homes.

advertisement

A spokesman for the Leicestershire County Council said: “We had a very positive response to the informal consultation which took place around August around Mount Road last year and we have carefully considered the next steps.

“It was clear during the consultation that residents of the streets adjacent to Mount Road were also interested in a similar program.

“We are now planning to solicit opinions from area residents on a larger resident parking plan.”

The road is often full because of the nearby recreation center and workers who park for the day, and the Hinckley and District Hospital is also across the street.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said earlier, “I’m really tired of not being able to park in front of my house. I can’t even go out by car anymore, I walk everywhere or I use public transport.

“The city has parking for workers and leisure users, but not for residents who have the right to park outside their home. I have lived in the city for over 40 years and have never known it so badly. “

survey loading

Should a licensed parking regime be introduced in the Mount Road area?

0+ VOTES TO DATE

Yes – residents should be able to park in front of their own house

No – it’s a public thoroughfare and everyone should be allowed to

The first consultation involved 290 properties in the Mount Road area, after a complaint from longtime city resident to council, which was supported by former Bosworth MP David Tredinnick, asking the county council what was done to solve the problem.

They were then told that a review of downtown parking was underway as part of the Hinckley area project.

There have also been complaints about parking by residents of Thornycroft Road, The Lawns, Queens Road and Hill Street

The second consultation will be sent to people from Priesthills Road, Mount Road, Springfield Road, Hurst Road, Princess Road and Thornfield Way, with residents who will be contacted shortly.

.

advertisement