Nanette Burstein’s Bio-Doc examines how sexism and conservative trolling hampered a hero’s journey, even if a historical remedy remains out of reach.

“Hillary” has a helluva title sequence. Set on The Interrupter’s Banger “Take Back the Power” in 2014, the hard and fast intro photo for photo by Hillary Clinton flashes, pausing on the smiling Illinois toddler before she fights for that in her time at Wellesley College The Senate flies women’s rights, years as a first lady, half a decade as a U.S. Secretary of State until today.

For a biographical documentary, this type of quick encapsulation may seem fairly simple, even banal. But what makes the sequence so vivid over and over again is that Clinton’s eyes never move. The unchanging focus of the montage is aesthetically fascinating, but it also serves as a window to director Nanette Burstein’s further argument: a large part of what kept Hillary Clinton out of her life’s purpose is beyond her control.

This assertion alone will certainly stimulate discussion – because what has not happened to Clinton over the years? – but the goal of the documentary is to read a divisive figure. Many of the arguments in the documentaries are convincing enough to upset voters and even force curious skeptics to get involved with a few repeatedly cited topics – the Whitewater and email controversy are thoroughly debated. But other issues remain off the table, such as their “basket full of lamentable” comments, and certain explanations feel like an extension. Not every misunderstanding of almost four decades in public office can be solved in a four-hour documentary.

It shouldn’t be either. At best, “Hillary” is not just a defense of Hillary Clinton, but a nuanced investigation into why we don’t have a president yet. To illustrate how America’s evolving sexism influenced one of the country’s most prominent female leaders, the Hulu documentaries use Clinton’s story to illustrate what may have gone wrong in her failed 2016 presidential bid. Burstein uses over 2,000 hours of campaign material to shape the entire series, jumping between the bumps in her campaign and the events that have shaped her in the past.

Barbara Kinney / Hulu

With fresh interviews with Clinton, her husband, Bill, her daughter, Chelsea, former friends, political colleagues, campaign workers and many, many more, “Hillary” covers pretty much everything that is important: Yes, both Hillary and Bill Clinton are talking about his affair with Monica Lewinsky, including her marriage counseling and personal meetings; yes, Hillary Clinton (and President Barack Obama) talk about her great memes, “Texts with Hillary” when she was Secretary of State; yes, Hillary Clinton is attacking Bernie Sanders (and yes, she is now available for an interview); yes, she warns her colleague Tim Kaine about Trump’s ties to Russia; Yes, she talks about the debates, about the loss, about the consequences – for those who want to see something or everything again, “Hillary” has you covered.

“Hillary” feels a bit arbitrary when it comes to questioning Clinton’s past against the campaign, but there aren’t many one-to-one comparisons. Burstein’s doctor admits that none of these problems is as simple as, “Well, people misunderstood ‘their emails’ because the press was whistling at them.” Backstory is not only the key to the next thing you see in the documentary, but to Clinton’s entire career. Burstein uses the email scandal at the beginning of her campaign to find out how the candidate was “dehumanized” by early stereotypes. Captions that she saw as “cold” and “calculating” hung, even if they were not justified, and the documentation skilfully illustrates how these terms have been used to alienate women from positions of power for decades.

Clinton is portrayed as a fighter and rebel who is also responsible and law-abiding. She campaigned for equal rights and organized strikes for more diversity. Nevertheless, Clinton was the daughter of the Republicans and joined the party until the middle of the college. Even though she has given speeches for most of her life, her public speech is still stilted even when she says the right words. This living, breathing person is terrifyingly complex, and yet it is precisely these very human traits that triggered the repeated rhetoric that dehumanized them.

Barbara Kinney / Hulu

Nevertheless, Clinton’s goal is clear: she wants to make a difference and shape her state, country, world and more. She can see how to do it (hence the steadfast eyes), but the factors that hold her back are moving too quickly to be identified. In one minute she is celebrated as a progressive feminist, in the next she is too submissive to her husband or too business-oriented to be a torchbearer for equality. These opinions keep changing through the documentary until they all culminate in a toxic swamp of a campaign.

And that brings us back to this title sequence. These shifting boundaries reflect Clinton’s perception that is developing beyond their control, and through this lens, the authorizing credits embody a war between reality and belief; between a woman who is characterized by sexism, conservative attacks and the most openly insulted presidential candidate of all time, and a woman who is considered calculating, double-sided and discreet. There’s just no story – be it a book, a reportage, a documentary, or the longest story of them all: an original Netflix series – could include everything Clinton has been through. Instead, “Hillary” reports to harass the audience and asks, “What is your plan for tomorrow? Are you a fighter or will you duck?” And after reviewing all that Hillary Clinton has done, you will also want to regain power.

Note: B +

“Hillary” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Hulu will release the four-part documentaries on Friday, March 6th.

