“Take your voice seriously,” said Clinton on Friday morning from the TCA stage in Pasadena, California.

It was a rested and relaxed Hillary Clinton who took the stage on the Television Critics Association Winter 2020 press tour and was ready to look into her own backstory to promote the four-part Hulu documentary series exploring her life.

Hillary: Hulu documentary on historic life, as Secretary Clinton warns voters

Hillary Clinton warns voters to take the 2020 election seriously and will be published in the New Hulu Documentary

On Clinton’s stage, “Hillary” director Nanette Burstein could be heard why what started as campaign documentation was so much more.

“It has been a remarkable symbol of our history over the past 40 years, particularly when it comes to women’s rights,” said Burstein. “The way [Clinton] was the spearhead in different ways and how it overlapped with these different, huge historical moments.”

“Most of all, I wanted people to understand that this was a historical figure that polarized incredibly and why,” she continued. “If you actually get to know them and really understand the intimate moments of your life […], you will become aware of how misguided we can be if we understand history and the media. That’s the nice thing about documentary: You get to know the personal and the intimate and the details and wash away all these other things. “

The documentary, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020, uses around 35 hours of interviews between Clinton and Burnstein to give the former Secretary of State enough time to think about why she became such a cultural focus and what made her do it both politically and otherwise divisively.

“I became a sort of Rorschach test for women and women’s roles as soon as I appeared in public when Bill ran for the presidency,” Clinton said, admitting that she had lived for more than 40 years at the time and had none understand what it would mean to put your life in the brightest spotlight.

“For example, when Bill asked me to lead our general health care efforts, it seemed fairly normal to me because I had done similar things in education in Arkansas,” she continued. “I didn’t know that this would have the most extraordinary impact the First Lady would have on ensuring that everyone in our country had quality, affordable health care.

In fact, there was so much backlash that Burnstein found pictures of her cremation, all because she wanted affordable health care for the whole country.

“Part of that was when I got into the national scene,” she said, describing her actions in the White House as “extremely controversial.” In a way, Clinton explained, she was the “first first lady” of her generation. Someone who has struggled in the professional workforce since his youth. “

To that end, Clinton seemed to understand that she wasn’t blameless when it came to public feelings about her. A finding that became even clearer after watching the documentary.

“There have been many humiliating moments,” she said. “One of them was the realization that I was often wrongly characterized and perceived wrongly from my point of view, and I have a lot of responsibility for it. Whatever the combination of reasons, I certainly haven’t done enough work to break through many of the perceptions that have existed.

“It was quite common for people who knew me to work with me, work for me, were colleagues of all kinds, shaking my head at the way I was portrayed. And I would just blow it off, brush it off and not think about it. But this process, which was so intense – I mean, 35 hours is a lot of time to spend with someone – and to realize that I am no different from me, but maybe I could and should have found ways to do it better to become I present myself or deal with some of the misperceptions that were out there. “

Of course, as a private individual, Clinton can spend a lot less time worrying about what the general public thinks of her and working for the soul of the country. The key to correcting the ship that has gone so far off course is in a few simple apparent tasks: tuning. And hold on to the truth.

“It will be up to every voter, not just people who vote in democratic primaries, to realize that this is not an ordinary time. This is a election that will have such profound effects,” said Clinton. “So take yours Be serious and try for the democratic voters to vote for the person you think is most likely to win, because ultimately it is what matters. “

“And not only the referendum,” she added painfully, but also the electoral college, as we learned. “

“We have to understand somehow that in a democracy you can’t make good decisions unless you can even agree on basic facts,” continued Clinton. We support our decisions. “

“I hope voters, citizens, activists, everyone who knows that you have a share – that’s everyone – in the kind of future that we should build together, speak out and use every platform you say have. “Wait a minute. ”You may not agree with the facts, but there are facts. You can choose not to vaccinate your children, but there are facts. You can choose not to believe in climate change, but there are facts. And somehow we have to assume this responsibility not only at the level of political leadership, but literally at the level of citizens, activists and concerned people. “

“Hillary” premiered on March 6th – three days after Super Tuesday – on Hulu. Check out the first trailer for the documentary series below.

