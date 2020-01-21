advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hillary Clinton says “no one likes” his former presidential rival Bernie Sanders, even though the Vermont senator remains rooted among the first in the Democratic race, the Iowa caucus starting in less than two weeks .

In an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter” published Tuesday, Clinton was asked about a comment she makes in an upcoming documentary where she says that Sanders has been “in Congress for years” but, “No one likes it, no one doesn’t want to work with him, he hasn’t done anything. “

Clinton replied that the critics were still current and declined to say that she would support this round if he won the party nomination, adding, “It is not only him, it is the culture that surrounds. It’s his management team. They are his eminent supporters. “

Asked for a response, Sanders’ campaign initially declined to comment on Tuesday. But the senator later released a statement that did not respond to what Clinton said.

“I am focusing today on a monumental moment in American history: the Donald Trump dismissal trial,” he said, referring to the president’s dismissal trial that began in the Senate. “Together, we will go ahead and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

His comments could ultimately energize Sanders loyalists who thought the Democratic establishment had rigged the 2016 primary in his favor. This could be particularly helpful with the Iowa caucuses in this February 3 round. Many polls show Sanders among the leaders with former vice president Joe Biden, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

But Clinton also accused Sanders supporters of fostering a culture of sexism in politics – an accusation that is particularly noticeable now, given that Sanders’ main progressive rival in the 2020 race, Warren, accused him of suggest that a woman could not win the White House in a private meeting between the two in 2018.

Sanders denied this, but Warren refused to shake his outstretched hand after a debate last week in Iowa and the two candidates accused the other of calling them “a liar”. Warren declined to comment further, but 78-year-old Sanders said Sunday sexism was a problem for applicants, along with other factors, such as old age – setting off yet another firestorm online.

In the interview, Clinton attacked a group of online Sanders supporters commonly known as the “Bernie Bros”, many of whom strongly criticized Clinton’s 2016 campaign for their “relentless attacks on many competitors, especially the women. And I really hope that people pay attention to it, because it should be worrying that it allowed this culture. “

Clinton further suggested that Sanders was “very supportive of him” and said, “I don’t think we want to go back to this road where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you are trying to get away, but you are not more I don’t know what your campaign and your supporters are doing or you’re just winking at them. “

“I think it’s a model that people have to take into account when making their decisions,” said Clinton.

His feud with Warren overshadowed a series of clashes between Sanders and another 2020 rival, Biden, for an editorial written by one of the senator’s supporters suggesting that the former vice-president was corrupt.

“I absolutely don’t think Joe is corrupted in any way. And I’m sorry that this editorial appeared, “Sanders told CBS.

The editorial, published in The Guardian by Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, says that Biden “perfected the art of making large contributions and then representing corporate donors to at the expense of middle and working class Americans. ”

