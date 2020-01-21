advertisement

Clinton has spoken out against Bernie Sanders, who plans to run in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

A new documentary about Hillary Clinton will be released on Hulu shortly.

The former first lady will speak about the controversy surrounding Monica Lewinsky, her marriage to Bill Clinton, whether a woman can win the American presidency, and Bernie Sanders.

And in terms of sound, she’s not Sanders’ biggest fan.

In a scene in the documentary, Clinton says about Sanders: “He was in Congress for years. He had a senator who supported him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he did nothing. He was a career politician. It’s all just nonsense and I feel so bad that people were drawn in. “

When asked in an interview by The Hollywood Reporter if she was willing to comment, she said, “Yes.”

Clinton appeared to hopefully double her comments about the president, saying that she was not sure if he would be approved if he was selected as a candidate, he would not get her approval.

“I will not go there yet. We are still in a very busy high season. However, I will say that it is not just him, but the culture around him. It is his management team.”

“It is his prominent supporters. It is his online Bernie Bros and her relentless attacks on many of his competitors, especially women. And I really hope that people pay attention because it should be worrying that he will allow this culture has – not only allowed. ” “He really seems to support it a lot.”

Paddy Power currently chose Bernie Sanders with 5/2 as a democratic candidate for 2020, which would make him the second most likely candidate after Joe Biden.

