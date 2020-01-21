advertisement

Hillary Clinton, who fought for months with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a 2016 democratic area code that was sometimes controversial, tore itself into her former campaign rival in a new documentary and declined to say whether they support Mr. Sanders and would promote him if he did win the presidential nomination this time.

“He was in Congress for years. He was supported by a senator, ”she said in an upcoming four-part series that premiered at Sundance and Air in Hulu on March 6. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything. He was a professional politician. It’s all nonsense and I feel so bad that people have been drawn into it. “

In an interview with the Hollywood reporter that was released on Tuesday, she asked whether this assessment is still true.

And when asked if she would support Mr. Sanders and promote him if he got the nomination, she said, “I won’t go there yet. We’re still in a very busy high season.”

The statements had the potential to resonate in the heat of a competitive high season and when the Democratic Party was concerned about unity. – New York Times

