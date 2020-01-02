advertisement

Hillary Clinton was appointed Chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast, the college said on Thursday.

The former U.S. First Lady, Secretary of State and Senator, who has been to Northern Ireland regularly since President Bill Clinton’s first visit in 1995, becomes the university’s first chancellor.

advertisement

Ms. Clinton, who has failed to be elected President of the United States, has an honorary doctorate from Queen’s. She will serve as Chancellor for a five-year term.

With her husband, she has long supported the peace process in Northern Ireland.

The position of Chancellor has been since Dr. Thomas J. Moran, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America, vacant in 2018.

“It is a great privilege to become Chancellor of Queen’s University, a place that I really appreciate and with which I have built a close relationship over the years,” said Clinton.

“The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact, and I am proud to be an ambassador and strengthen its reputation for excellence,” she added.

Stephen Prenter, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the College’s Senate, was pleased that Queen’s Clinton has been appointed as the new Chancellor.

He added: “Secretary Clinton has made a significant contribution to Northern Ireland and, as an internationally recognized leader, will be an incredible proponent of Queen and an inspiring role model for the Queen community.”

According to the university, Ms Clinton will play three major roles as Chancellor: a ceremonial role chaired by graduate churches; an ambassadorial role in which the official helps to “open doors” to the university; and finally as a consultant who is available to the Vice Chancellor and the Executive Board as a “sound box” and offers advice and guidance.

The university announced on Thursday that there are no immediate plans for Ms. Clinton to visit Queen.

The next graduation ceremonies, which she chaired, will take place in the summer.

advertisement