advertisement

Hillary Clinton and Patricia Arquette Illustration by João Fazenda

Five days before Hillary Clinton hit the headlines last week for dissecting Bernie Sanders (“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him,” she says in a future documentary), she went to a dinner in Hollywood for a non-profit organization whose goal is to “make space for women to be heard.” Thirty-four participants eagerly waited for Clinton at a home owned by Bozoma Saint John, the director of marketing for talent company Endeavor, to discuss Vital Voices, the women’s empowerment organization that Clinton helped start. . in 1997.

Patricia Arquette studied a plaque on the Saint John’s desk. “Feminist AF!” She read aloud. “It’s so good.” The previous week, she urged her Twitter followers not to count Sanders. (Arquette made no comment on Clinton’s denigration of Bernie.) Sally Field, polka dot, admired a framed definition of the word “boss.” Arquette looked at the front door that had just opened. “Oh no,” she moans. “A male.”

advertisement

“Am I really?” Asked the newcomer. It was his brother, David Arquette. The siblings got involved with Vital Voices through David’s wife Christina, whose uncle Mack McLarty was Bill Clinton’s first chief of staff. David is often trained on stage during organizational events. “I always go upstairs and say,” I’m sorry, on behalf of the men, “” he said.

Alyse Nelson, the C.E.O. of Vital Voices, explained the group’s objectives. “Our work is really behind the scenes,” she said. She noted that the organization had collected more than six hundred thousand dollars for the education fund of Malala Yousafzai but that it had kept it secret. Now they were looking to take some credit. “We realize that if we don’t tell our own story, we cannot evolve,” said Nelson. “We are better known in India than in Indiana.”

The guest of honor arrived and everyone gathered for a photo. A woman shouted, “Press your tongue on the roof of your mouth so as not to have a double chin!” As the camera flashed, Field shouted, “We have more important things to fear!” The guests were seated at two o’clock. long candlelit tables, and Nelson invited Clinton to sit next to her and explain the genesis of Vital Voices. Clinton chose to stand up.

“Well, now I have to get up,” Nelson grumbled. “Even if I have four inch heels.”

“It was your choice,” said Clinton kindly. She was wearing a houndstooth jacket and sensible shoes.

The two men recapitulated some of the group’s greatest successes: protecting Russian journalists, helping a Cameroonian woman to stand for election. They announced a Vital Voices headquarters, which will open next year, a few blocks from the White House. A member of the board checked dark statistics from the International Monetary Fund. “Only 2% of the financial sector COEs are women,” she said. “It looks like we had a moment” after the financial crisis, “but we haven’t made much progress. Do you think we should feel optimistic? “

“I do!” Said Clinton. She turned to T.D. Jakes, a pastor, for an encouraging speech. “Bishop Jakes, can you give a short version of the cod and the catfish?”

The short version: in the days before Whole Foods, people on the East Coast ate a lot of cod. “Just as popular is salmon today,” said Jakes. The west coast wanted to come in, so the cod was put on westbound trains. “It didn’t taste the same,” said Jakes. “So they decided to send it alive, to aquariums. It still didn’t have the right consistency or the right taste. Then they tried to put catfish in the tanks because catfish and cod are natural enemies. When the cod arrived in the west, it was fresh. “Somewhere in the life of every successful person there is a catfish they chase,” Jakes concluded.

“Remember that being chased by whatever catfish should keep us fresh, energetic and focused,” said Clinton. “There is a real danger right now, because it is so easy to get discouraged, to feel depressed – to retreat. But that just lets the catfish take over. “

“I have an idea,” said TV host Maria Menounos. “What if we identify these young Hollywood leaders who, yes, want to be an actress or a musician but also have this crazy passion for social change and don’t know how to do it?”

Field shook his head. “Correct me if I’m wrong, but Hollywood is so finicky and jaded.”

“Oh, Sally,” said David Arquette.

“That’s right!” Said Field. “I have tried to organize fundraising events in Hollywood, and no one shows up.”

The conversation turned to Vital Voices P.R. “It’s nebulous,” said Patricia Arquette. “History tells history. Look at Greta. I want to see the lady in Cameroon. “

“A great way to spread these stories is to marry Vital Voices with filmmakers,” said Alyssa Milano. “You can submit them to Sundance.” (Clinton’s documentary, “Hillary,” in which she berates a catfish named Bernie, will premiere this week.)

“You can probably make a deal with a film festival,” said Menounos. She had a better idea: “Get a deal with Netflix”. ♦

advertisement