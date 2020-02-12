advertisement

As many teachers will tell you, and these fabulous photos from the 90s show it, it is not only the students who are impatiently waiting for the end of the school year and the start of the long summer vacation.

These superb photographs, which we recently encountered in our archives, show a very happy teaching staff celebrating the last day of the summer term at Derby Moor Community School, at Moorway Lane, Littleover, in July 1998.

In the image above, deputy principal Alan Vaughan is seen leading the way with escaping staff members as they make an offer for free school parking – much to the dismay and amusement of students Jonathon Humphrey, on the left, and Mandeep Mehmi.

Deputy Director Alan Vaughan directs staff leaving Derby Moor Community School, Littleover, on the last day of the term in July 1998

Vaughan said at the time, “We are a pretty serious school, but really happy to inject some fun into the last day of the term.

“It was a very busy mandate and I am sure that my colleagues will be keen to refresh themselves.”

The other photos show Mr. Vaughan driving the load out of the main school entrance, above, and finally passed by the students at the school gates, below.

Students flee the grounds of Derby Moor Community School, Littleover, on the last day of the term in July 1998

How many teachers do you remember?

How did your school mark the last day of the summer term?

