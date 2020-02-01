advertisement

The waters and wetlands of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) reserve at Loch of Kinnordy near Kirriemuir have long attracted creatures of the winged variety.

More recently, however, the loch has become home to a family of beavers with abundant evidence of their activities.

The reserve has a short path connecting a roadside parking lot with a trio of skins stretched along the southern shore but, for those looking for a longer outing, it can be integrated into a hike through fields and agricultural land lying west of the city of Angus.

With this in mind, I started in the heart of the historic district, at Bellies Brae, from where a path follows the young Gairie Burn upstream to Kirrie Den. The stream is a suitable companion, as the burn rises to Loch de Kinnordy and she would stay by my side during my trip there.

Path and stream – spanned by a series of small bridges – cross the park and the den’s play areas, bending just beyond the bandstand to enter a dark, wooded gorge where the path rises above a cascade of white water and the Cuttle well, a natural spring, to join Lochmill Road.

Re-joining Gairie Burn on the other side of the asphalt, the path goes around the edge of a field before crossing a beautiful strip sheltered by mature woods to enter the RSPB reserve.

Flanked by farmland, Loch of Kinnordy is a shallow body of water bounded by swimming pools, wetlands, marshes and swamps and attracts both wild birds and wildlife, swans, ducks, otters and red squirrels among its residents.

There are also beavers, a native animal that returned to Scotland after an absence of over 500 years, colonizing many tributaries of the River Tay, Kinnordy among them.

Although the rodent is not an easy place – beavers are more active around dawn and dusk – evidence of its industrious nature – stumps of gnawed trees, trails and dams – are clear to see in the marshy wetlands at the eastern end of the lake.

Their occupation was not without problems and the road crosses a lock where a “beaver deceiver” was installed. It is a device that allows creatures to build dams while controlling water levels and minimizing the risk of flooding of farmland and nearby trails.

A little further, the well-stocked feeders of the reserve are a good place to see another mammal, the red squirrel.

Country roads led me west from Kinnordy’s car park to Lochside Cottage and then south through farmland, up the hill to the village of Westmuir.

Here I turned to the east and, taking in an extended view south over Strathmore to the distant hills of Sidlaw, I returned to Kirriemuir, between the fields and after a farm at Plovermuir and at stead at North Mains of Logie.

Glamis Road (A928) offers a shortcut to the north, back to Bellies Brae, but I continued east to the neighboring hamlet of Maryton where, at the end of the main street, I turned left towards Whitelums .

Climbing towards the farm, the track turns to the left, going up between the fields above before descending into Kirriemuir where, by the old Gairie Works, built like a linen factory in 1873 and now sheltering a textile company, Gairie Burn waited to guide me to Bellies Brae.

ROAD

1. Cross Gairie Burn and follow the path upstream and towards Kirrie Den. Where the pit narrows, go up to the bridge, go left and, at the next intersection, go right and then left on Lochmill Road.

2. Cross Lochmill Road, go through the door and follow the path (signed nature reserve).

3. Where the path forks, go left to reserve the parking lot.

4. Go right for 450m along the B951 then left (signed Westmuir) for 1 km along a secondary road.

5. Turn left (signed Westmuir) along the track then go right at the next signed crossroads, descending towards Westmuir.

6. Cross the A926, continue straight (signed Kirriemuir) then, at 300m, turn left and follow the track 2 km east to Kirriemuir.

7. Cross the A928, continue straight along Beechwood Place to the A926. Stay right and follow the A926 through Maryton.

8. Turn left, up the farm track to the Whitelums. Branch to the left, ascending track in front of the house to Kirriemuir.

9. Go left, get off at Gairie Works. Continue straight (signed Kirrie Den), cross Gairie Burn, and follow the road then the path by the stream to Bellies Brae.

INFO

Distance: 10.8 km / 6¾ miles

Ascent: 120m / 400ft

Duration: 3 hours

Grading: Moderate road at low altitude following good trails, secondary roads and sidewalks in and around Kirriemuir. Sturdy shoes recommended. Keep dogs under close control in the RSPB reserve

Start / finish: Bellies Brae, Bellies Brae, Kirriemuir car park (Grid ref .: NO 385537). Pay and Post (£ 1 per hour)

Map: Ordnance Survey 1: 50,000 Landranger sheet 54; Ordnance Survey 1: 25,000 Explorer, sheet 381

Tourist information: Dundee iCentre, 16 City Square, Dundee DD1 3BG (Tel 01382 527527)

Public transport: the Stagecoach 20 bus service links Kirriemuir to Dundee, Forfar and other parts of Angus

