advertisement

Few things cheer up on a cold winter day in the countryside, just like a hot drink and it was with a filled balloon that I set out to explore a trio of kettles – the villages northeast of Fife Kingskettle, Kettlebridge and Kettlehill.

The first two are in the flat farmland of the Howe of Fife while Kettlehill occupies higher ground, perched on the hill above.

With a good steam head, I hiked from Howe of Fife Parish Church, a 19th century monument with an impressive clock tower located in the heart of Kingskettle, west along from Station Road.

advertisement

The last passenger train stopped at Kingskettle in 1967, but the railway still crosses the community and, passing under the tracks by the Station Inn – near the site of the old station – I left the village.

A track known locally as Myreside, initially flanked by a handful of cottages and offering views of the Lomond Hills, crosses farmland, swaying left past Orkie Miln’s house and hangars, before closing on the railroad.

Kettlebridge sits on the other side of the track embankment and, passing under the line a second time, I went around its western periphery to meet the A914.

On the other side of the road, a well-marked path at the edge of the field follows a small burn upstream, crossing the water by a simple wooden bridge before bending under Holekettle Farm to meet a track. It climbs across the valley (ignore the tracks that branch off to the right and then to the left) before diving towards Rameldry Mill where wooden lodges and a B&B occupy the old steading.

The ascent continues from here to a small road leading to Rameldry Mill Bank where, beyond a group of houses and paddocks, a clear path heads towards Kirkforthar Wood, the path passing between thin silver birches and large conifers.

The trees clear up quickly and, joining a wider track, I stop for a quick cup of tea in the open air before advancing through the felled and replanted ground, enjoying a view to the north on the patchwork quilt of the arable fields and pastures.

Turning left, the track narrows down the path before emerging on a rural road beyond the ruined streaks at Greenside. The track descends and, by piles of wood awaiting uplift, I left the asphalt, a track parallel to that of the plantation above, run by fields of root vegetables and hairy cows of the Highlands.

The path eventually leads to Rameldry Mill but, approaching the first chalet in Damsfold, I turned right, passing Hilton Hill Farm, across fields on the left, to Coal Pit Den.

The track ends between a pair of houses but a path continues ahead, plunging to cross the den where, hidden among the trees upstream, there is evidence of coal mining dating from the 18th century.

The path and the track led me to the third kettle community of the day – the hamlet of Kettlehill – where, wandering along the calm main thoroughfare, after the mailbox and the telephone kiosk, I headed north, a right-of-way leading to the Airitées farm.

Pass to the right of the farm and the sheds and, from a wooden door, a path descends through a beautiful strip of mixed wood and passes in front of the Muddy Boots farm shop, the cafe and the activity center to Balmalcolm from where, suitably refreshed, I returned to Kingskettle.

ROAD

1. Follow Main Street north, go left along Station Road (turn right at the phone booth, go under the railway) and continue straight along Myreside (signed Kettlebridge), turning left by Orkie Miln to join the road. Go under the railway and follow Back Park until A914.

2. Take a left, cross the A914, to take the path (signed Milldeans via Rameldry) along the stream to join the Rameldry Mill track.

3. Go right, upward road, turning left past the houses.

4. Go left, round metal gate on a wooded path to join the track. Go left then turn right along the track to join the road beyond the ruin of Greenside.

5. Go left, down the road, then left (signed Kettle) along the track.

6. After 1 km, turn right and climb the track to Coalpit Den. Continue straight on the path of the marked junction.

7. Go left along the path, then right along the track. Cross the road and continue on the right track, then head towards Kettlehill.

8. Go left down the track to the Airitées farm. Stay to the right of the farm buildings, go through the door and go down the path to Balmalcolm.

9. Stay right, cross the A914, then go left on the track (signed Kingskettle).

INFO

Distance: 11 km

Ascent: 150 m / 500 feet

Duration: 3 hours

Leveling: Moderate route along tracks, paths and secondary roads with a gradual ascent. The trails can be muddy, so sturdy shoes are recommended. Keep dogs on a leash where signs require

Start / Finish: Howe of Fife Parish Church, Main Street, Kingskettle (Grid ref: NO 310083). Street parking

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50 000 Landranger 59 sheet; Ordnance Survey 1: 25,000 Explorer, sheet 370

Tourist information: St Andrews iCentre, 70 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9NU (Tel 01334 472021)

Public transport: Stagecoach buses 67 and 94 serve Kingskettle

advertisement