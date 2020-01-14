advertisement

A mountain rescue team leader castigated an injured hiker who triggered a major rescue in the Cairngorms during Storm Brendan.

After facing 60mph winds, sleet, snow and rain, members of the Cairngorm Mountain rescue team found the man wrapped in his sleeping bag in a remote control, but sadly haunted, both.

Members of the Cairngorm Mountain rescue team on the Ben Elder Estate.

advertisement

Injured Walker Spends The Night In Bothy In The Snow-Struck Cairngorms After “Exceptional” Emergency Search

In total, the 16 volunteers traveled a total of 26 km (16.1 miles) round trip during a 12-hour operation that ended at 4:00 am Tuesday.

They found the man, who was in his twenties from Edinburgh, with his two friends comfortably wrapped in McCooks Bothy on the Ben Alder estate.

It is on the shores of Loch Ericht and miles from the nearest road and is famous for being haunted – with many strange documented events, including the appearances of a poltergeist, doors that break without explanation, not unexplained outside and music from an empty room.

“I really hope they were haunted overnight,” said Willie Anderson, team leader for Cairngorm MRT.

“To say that we were not satisfied would be an understatement.

“We were called on Monday to help an ‘injured’ walker on the way between Ben Alder Lodge and Ben Alder Cottage around 4 p.m. No Coast Guard search and rescue helicopter support was available due to storm conditions.

“The guy was with a group of three, but he sort of split up under the conditions. He called 999 on his cell phone and gave a grid reference. He was soaked and found the conditions difficult and said he injured his leg.

“But when we got there, he was not there. We were walking in the teeth of the storm in the dark with gusty winds at 60 mph and sleet, snow and rain. It was horrible and really dangerously wet underfoot.

“In the end, we found them wrapped in their sleeping bags in both. They left no doubt about our feelings.

“Who knows why they ended up in these conditions in the first place?” You don’t go out in these conditions unless you have resilience. His leg injury turned out to be a painful tendon. I think he just got tired and panicked.

“We said why didn’t you call to tell us that he was fine and that he had arrived at Bothy?” We really did not get a satisfactory response. “

Tayside MRT provided vehicles to assist in the rescue effort.

Call 04/20: Call in the late evening / early morning to help our colleagues from the iSMR Cairngorm MRT to evacuate…

Posted by Tayside Mountain Rescue Team Tuesday January 14, 2020

“It was all very avoidable,” added Mr. Anderson. “When he decided to continue walking, he should have called 999 to cancel the call.

“People have to plan ahead, especially in short days and bad weather.”

The public commended the efforts of the rescuers. City Slicker tweeted, “Brilliant. 6 hours and a half since you tweeted this rescue for the first time.

“I knew it was a huge task because of the location and the distance. Good game. And to think that you are all unpaid volunteers with families and jobs. I’ll take my cap off. Exceptional.”

advertisement