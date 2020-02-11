advertisement

Congestion accumulates on the diversions set up for motorists affected by the closure of the Queensferry Crossing.

Traffic would be heavy on the A985 road from Kincardine to Rosyth and on the M90 ​​road from Edinburgh to Perth, with drivers leaving the capital.

The northbound sections of the Kincardine and Clackmannanshire bridges would also be occupied.

advertisement

Queensferry Crossing was closed in both directions due to the ice fall Monday evening after eight cars were damaged. It came as much of Scotland was hit by the cold and the heavy snow.

On Tuesday, just before 4 p.m., Traffic Scotland said that the northbound Edinburgh diversion via the A985 to exit 3 of the M90 ​​takes just under two hours. The trip to Kinross takes one hour and 50 minutes.

The 26-mile diversion via the M9, A985 and Kincardine Bridge has been identified as the primary diversion route for those intending to use the Queensferry Crossing after the closure is announced.

LIVE UPDATES: Secretary of Transport says Forth Road Bridge may be reopened as Queensferry Crossing closure continues

Traffic Scotland tweeted: “Congestion is now starting north on the A985 Kincardine and Clacks bridges north.”

⚠️QUEENSFERRY CROSSING UPDATE⚠️ 15:55

CLOSED ⛔️ in both directions

Congestion Now Begins North at Bridges # A985 Kincardine and Clacks

North via A985 about 1 hour to # M90 D3

To Kinross – 1 hr 5 min

Southbound queue at Kincardine Br @SETrunkRoads @TheForthBridges pic.twitter.com/g0tU3W3LbD

– Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 11, 2020

Queensferry Crossing is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, depending on weather conditions.

More soon.

advertisement